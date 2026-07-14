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Dormaa East District joins national sanitation drive to curb flood risks

By Linda Osei-Fobi ISD Dormaa East
Regional News Dormaa East District joins national sanitation drive to curb flood risks
TUE, 14 JUL 2026

The Dormaa East District has joined the nationwide two-day sanitation exercise aimed at improving environmental cleanliness and reducing the risk of flooding.

Residents, government workers, traditional authorities, market women, transport unions, assembly members and other stakeholders participated in the exercise, clearing choked gutters, desilting drains, sweeping streets and removing refuse from public spaces across the district.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Osei Owusu King, said the initiative forms part of the government's broader commitment to promoting a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable environment.

He urged residents to make environmental sanitation a shared responsibility and encouraged them to actively participate in the monthly clean-up exercises organised by the Assembly.

According to the DCE, regular desilting of gutters and drains improves the free flow of water, reduces mosquito breeding grounds and helps minimise the incidence of flooding during the rainy season.

Hon. King disclosed that assembly members have been tasked with mobilising residents in their respective electoral areas for future clean-up campaigns, adding that the Assembly also intends to engage more community groups and associations to increase participation.

He commended all those who took part in the exercise for their commitment and swift response, expressing confidence that sustained community involvement would help maintain a cleaner and healthier Dormaa East District.

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