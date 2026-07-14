Three killed, 15 injured in crash on Kumasi-Accra highway

Three people have lost their lives while 15 others sustained injuries in a road crash at Juaso on the Kumasi-Accra highway.

The accident occurred on Monday, July 13, 2026, at a section of the road popularly known as Three-Lane, near the NEXT BON Gas Station in Juaso.

The collision involved a clinker-loaded truck with registration number GN 9673-25, driven by Stephen Amankwah, and a van bearing registration number GM 4002-26, driven by Nyame Ebenezer.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), a total of 18 people were involved in the crash.

Three victims—two men and one woman—were pronounced dead at the scene.

The remaining 15 occupants suffered varying degrees of injury and were attended to by emergency responders before being taken for medical treatment. Authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the accident.