Western Regional YMCA elects new leadership, records historic milestones

The Western Regional Council of YMCAs has elected a new Regional Board to lead the organisation, ushering in a new era marked by youth leadership, gender inclusion and renewed commitment to community impact.

Leading the newly elected Board is Goddy Nana Mens, who becomes the youngest Regional President in the history of the Western Regional YMCA and currently the youngest serving Regional President within the Ghana YMCA. He will be joined by Edmund Azanyo Pascal as Vice President, Anne Marie Koomson as Treasurer, Lisa Marie Koomson as Women's Commissioner, and Renora Otoo as Regional Youth President.

The election also recorded several significant milestones. For the first time, the Regional Board has a female majority, while the election of Renora Otoo extends the Western Region's remarkable record of producing four consecutive female Regional Youth Presidents. The newly elected Board is also one of the youngest leadership teams in the Region's history, reflecting the YMCA's deliberate investment in developing the next generation of leaders.

The new administration assumes office at a time when the Western Regional YMCA is expanding its work in youth leadership, environmental sustainability, vocational skills development and community engagement. Its flagship initiatives include Green Futures, a youth-led circular economy programme that transforms plastic waste into marketable products while creating livelihoods for young people, and the Regional Youth Centre in Takoradi, which provides mentorship, skills development and safe recreational opportunities for children and young people.

In his inaugural address, the newly elected Regional President, Goddy Nana Mens, described the election as a defining moment for the organisation and a testament to the YMCA's long-standing commitment to leadership development.

Western Regional President of YMCA, Goddy Nana Mens

"Today truly marks the beginning of a new dawn. Young people who have been prepared by the YMCA now have the mandate to lead the YMCA. It is a powerful reminder that leadership development is not just something we speak about, but something we intentionally practise.

As young leaders, we understand the aspirations, challenges and opportunities facing our generation because we live them every day. We are committed to working tirelessly to deliver on the mandate entrusted to us by our members. We will strengthen our branches, build strategic partnerships, improve our systems and create more opportunities for young people to thrive. We also recognise that meaningful youth development is a shared responsibility, and we look forward to collaborating with government, development partners, the private sector and communities to expand our impact across the Western Region."

The incoming Board has pledged to focus on strengthening governance across the Region, revitalising branches, expanding membership, building sustainable partnerships and delivering innovative programmes that create measurable impact for young people and communities.

The election signals not only a transition in leadership but also the beginning of a new chapter for the Western Regional YMCA as it seeks to build a stronger, more resilient and youth-led movement capable of responding to the evolving needs of communities across the Western Region.