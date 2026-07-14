Nigerian woman abandons newborn at Buokrom

A newborn baby has reportedly been abandoned at Buokrom-Asikafo Amantem in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region by a woman believed to be a Nigerian national.

The incident is said to have occurred in the early hours of Monday, July 13, 2026, when the woman, whose identity remains unknown, allegedly left the infant behind a house before fleeing the area.

Residents told local media that the woman appeared to have given birth only moments before abandoning the baby.

One resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said some community members had earlier seen the woman carrying the newborn and noticed signs indicating that she had recently delivered.

"Some residents saw her with the baby and realised she had just given birth. Shortly afterwards, she abandoned the child behind a house and ran away," the resident recounted.

The infant was rescued by residents, who immediately alerted the police and are assisting authorities in efforts to locate the child's mother.

"We have reported the incident to the police and are awaiting their response," the resident added.

As of the time of filing this report, the Ghana Police Service had not issued an official statement on the matter.

The newborn is currently being cared for by residents while awaiting the intervention of the Department of Social Welfare and health officials.