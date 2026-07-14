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'Power is transient' – NPP's Justin Kodua warns NDC over Miracles Aboagye's 'Rambo-style' arrest

  Tue, 14 Jul 2026
NDC Power is transient – NPPs Justin Kodua warns NDC over Miracles Aboagyes Rambo-style arrest
TUE, 14 JUL 2026

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has strongly rebuked the government for the arrest of former Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD) Executive Secretary Dennis Edward 'Miracles' Aboagye, describing the circumstances as a setback for Ghana's democracy.

Addressing the media, he said: "And like I said, power is transcient. Remember that power is transcient. NDC. After December 7, 2028, we'll ask them to prepare their own charge sheet, and bring it to us. If that's how we want to go. Anyone can just put [up] any frivolous charge sheet."

He added: "And when you read the content of the letter, you'd just laugh. This is a shame to our democracy. How do you relate the issue of a different person to Miracles Aboagye? And you see, it is part of the strategy of the NDC - the court of public trial."

He said the alleged strategy is underpinned by throwing "things outside for people to think he has committed a crime. That's been their modus operandi. That has been their style."

The NPP General Secretary maintained there was no "correlation" between accountant Gerald Appiah and Miracles Aboagye to warrant them being co-arrested and interrogated.

He argued that if there was indeed a genuine crime committed by Miracles Aboagye, the "best approach is to arraign him before a court of competent jurisdiction, not this kind of Rambo-style, archaic behaviour. We've passed that as a country, and like I said power is transcient. Remember that power is transcient."

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