Eastern Region: Police arrest 258 suspects over violent disturbances at Adoagyiri

The Eastern South Regional Police Command has arrested 258 suspects in connection with the violent disturbances that rocked Nsawam-Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region on Monday, July 7.

The arrests were made during a joint operation involving personnel from the Command and the National Operations Directorate.

The violence reportedly led to the looting of shops, the destruction of public property and attacks on businesses, leaving residents in fear and disrupting normal life in the community.

"The Eastern South Regional Police Command, in collaboration with a team from the National Operations Directorate, has arrested 258 suspects in connection with the violent disturbances that occurred at Nsawam-Adoagyiri on 7th July 2026," it read in part.

According to the Police, preliminary investigations indicate that some youth allegedly looted shops, set fire to an Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) transformer, vandalised the Oko Anadwo Palace and an astroturf facility, and robbed mobile money vendors during the disturbances.

The command also disclosed that officers recovered two locally manufactured firearms, quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, suspected tramadol and Viagra tablets, as well as several mobile phones during the operation.

The suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The law enforcement agency further assured "residents that adequate security measures remain in place to safeguard lives and property and urges anyone with information that may assist the investigation to report to the nearest Police Station,"

Police said security has been reinforced in the area to protect lives and property and urged residents, particularly the youth, to remain law-abiding and avoid acts that could undermine public peace and security.