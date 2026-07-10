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Fault on ECG network causes power outage across Tema, Spintex and surrounding communities

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
General News Fault on ECG network causes power outage across Tema, Spintex and surrounding communities
FRI, 10 JUL 2026

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has attributed a power outage affecting parts of the Greater Accra Region on the morning of Friday, July 10, to faults on its distribution network.

The outage has disrupted electricity supply to several residential communities, industrial enclaves and commercial facilities across the Tema Region, including Tema Communities 1 to 20, Lashibi, Sakumono, Nungua Township, Spintex Road and surrounding areas.

In a notice, the power distribution company says its engineers are working to fix the fault and restore power to all affected customers as quickly as possible.

"The Electricity Company of Ghana, Tema Region, wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public in the underlisted areas that the outage being experienced is as a result of faults in our network," the notice read in part.

"ECG wishes to assure affected customers that our Engineers are working to rectify the fault and restore supply," it added.

The affected areas also include Wilmar, Avnash Industries, TCT, Burkina Faso Commerce, Safebond, Golden Jubilee Terminals, Asadtek, Reefer Terminals, Dangote Cement, Dzata Cement, APM Terminals, Terminal 3, Vodafone, Celebrity Golf Club, Regional Maritime University, Junction Mall, Best Western Premier Hotel, Queensland International School and several residential estates.

The company apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the outage and appealed for patience while repair works continue.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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