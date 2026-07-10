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Central Region: GNFS contains domestic fire in four-bedroom apartment at Apam

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Disaster Central Region: GNFS contains domestic fire in four-bedroom apartment at Apam
FRI, 10 JUL 2026

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has prevented a domestic fire from engulfing a four-bedroom self-contained apartment at Apam in the Central Region after firefighters swiftly contained the blaze.

The fire, which broke out in one of the rooms at the Afie Ne Fie area on Thursday, July 9, destroyed a ceiling fan, mobile phone, bed, electrical bulb, ceiling, electrical sockets, louvre blades and other personal belongings.

Three other rooms, household utensils and additional personal effects were saved.

No injuries or deaths were recorded in the incident.

In a statement on Friday, the GNFS said it received a distress call at 4:57 p.m. and immediately dispatched a crew led by Sub Officer Asante Agyei Ebenezer to the scene.

"Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service responded swiftly to a domestic fire incident in the Afie Ne Fie area of Apam. A distress call was received at 1657 hours, and the crew, led by Sub Officer Asante Agyei Ebenezer, was dispatched immediately and arrived at the scene at 1708 hours," the statement read in part.

According to the Fire Service, firefighters arrived to find one room of the apartment engulfed in flames and quickly brought the situation under control, preventing the fire from spreading to the remaining rooms.

The occupant, identified as Madam Gladys, told firefighters she had left her mobile phone charging on a wooden bed before stepping outside to attend to family and friends.

"The crew efficiently contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to the other rooms," said the statement.

The GNFS further urged the public to observe basic fire safety measures to help prevent similar domestic fires.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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