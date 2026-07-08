Imo government should come up with details of Ofekata Fence Breach

The recent public apology that was issued by the Imo State Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education over the incident at the School for the Deaf and Dumb, Ofekata Orodo, Mbaitoli Local Government Area, was an important first step in good and credible governance. The government would definitely earn public confidence by not pretending that the unfortunate incident never occurred, but by acknowledging that it did, expressing empathy for victims, and demonstrating a willingness to act. In that respect, the statement signed by the Honourable Commissioner for primary and Secondary Education, Prof. Bernard-Thompson O. Ikegwuoha, deserves recognition for accepting that something serious happened and for apologizing to the affected students and their families.

Beyond the apology, however, lies a much bigger issue. Since the public apology was tendered, it has generated more questions than answers. Instead of settling public anxiety, it has deepened it. The result is that public interest now hangs delicately in the balance, with citizens left to speculate about the true nature and extent of the incident.

The Ministry's statement admits that a section of the school's perimeter fence was compromised, creating access for "miscreants" into the school premises. It also acknowledges that there were victims who deserved care and support. Then it abruptly stops there. It does not explain what happened after the intruders gained access. It does not indicate whether or not the students were physically assaulted, psychologically traumatized, robbed, or otherwise harmed in any form or shape. It does not indicate the number of students affected, the time the incident occurred, whether staff members were present, or whether arrests have been made.

These omissions are quite significant. They are the very facts that determine whether or not the public understands the gravity of the situation. An apology, however sincere, cannot substitute for a clear account of events. Ordinarily, when a security breach occurs in a school, particularly one that caters for children with special needs, the immediate concern extends beyond repairing damaged infrastructure. Parents naturally want to know whether their children are safe. The wider society wants to understand whether there are systemic failures that expose vulnerable pupils to danger. Without credible information, rumours inevitably occupy the space left by silence.

The situation is particularly sensitive because the institution involved is not just another public school. It is a school established to educate children who already face extraordinary communication and social challenges. Many of the students rely heavily on structured care, specialized instruction and secure surroundings. Any breach of that environment deserves not only prompt intervention but also exceptional transparency.

The Ministry's statement also raises another issue that deserves clarification. It alleges that the Principal failed to notify the Executive Secretary of the Secondary Education Management Board and, by implication, the Commissioner, that the perimeter fence had been breached. It further states that even after the crisis unfolded, no official communication had reached the Ministry. And if that assertion is accurate, it raises serious administrative questions. Why was such an important security concern not reported through official channels? Were there existing reporting protocols? If there were, why did they fail? If there were no effective protocols, what measures are now being introduced to ensure similar lapses do not recur? These are legitimate governance questions that deserve factual answers rather than assumptions.

At the same time, fairness requires that responsibility should not be assigned solely on the basis of one official statement. The Principal, the school's management, relevant security agencies and other officials connected with the institution should be allowed to present their own accounts before the public reaches conclusions. Accountability is best served when investigations are thorough, objective and transparent.

One of the strongest aspects of the Ministry's statement is its emphasis on protecting the dignity of the affected students. It would be difficult to disagree with the appeal against sensationalizing the incident or exploiting vulnerable children for political advantage. Children with disabilities deserve privacy, compassion and protection from unnecessary public exposure. However, protecting victims does not require withholding essential facts from the public. There is an important distinction between preserving the identities of victims and explaining the circumstances surrounding an incident. Responsible disclosure can achieve both objectives. Indeed, openness often strengthens public confidence because it demonstrates that government has nothing to conceal.

The announced measures, including the deployment of security personnel, the planned reconstruction of the compromised fence and the provision of support for the victims, are appropriate emergency responses. They indicate that the government recognizes the seriousness of the matter. Nevertheless, these actions should represent the beginning rather than the conclusion of official engagement with the public. In today's digital age, incomplete information travels almost as quickly as misinformation. Once official communication leaves obvious gaps, speculation flourishes across social media platforms. Conflicting narratives soon emerge, each claiming to possess the real story. Eventually, public confidence suffers, not necessarily because government acted wrongly, but because it failed to communicate comprehensively.

This is precisely why fuller disclosure is now necessary. Imo citizens deserve to know what happened within reasonable limits that protect ongoing investigations, and the privacy of the children involved. Such disclosure should answer basic questions. When did the breach occur? How many intruders entered the premises? What exactly happened after they gained access? How many students were affected? Were any staff members injured? Have suspects been identified or arrested? What have police investigations established so far? What long-term security measures will be implemented to prevent a recurrence? These are not intrusive questions. They are questions any responsible parent, taxpayer and citizen would ask.

The incident also presents an opportunity for a broader assessment of security across public schools in Imo State. If one school's perimeter fence could be compromised without timely official reporting, it becomes necessary to determine whether similar vulnerabilities exist elsewhere. Preventive action is always preferable to reactive measures taken after unfortunate events have already occurred.

Ultimately, the government's credibility will depend not merely on the apology it has offered but on the completeness of the information it eventually provides concerning the intrusion. Transparency is not an admission of weakness. On the contrary, it is one of the strongest expressions of responsible leadership. Citizens are generally willing to accept that unfortunate incidents may occur despite the best efforts of government. What they find more difficult to accept is uncertainty, conflicting narratives and unanswered questions.

The children of the School for the Deaf and Dumb, Ofekata Orodo, deserve justice, protection and compassion. Their parents deserve reassurance grounded in facts rather than speculation. The people of Imo State deserve an official account that is sufficiently detailed to dispel rumours while respecting the dignity and privacy of the affected students.

The Ministry has already taken the commendable first step by acknowledging the incident and expressing regret. It should now take the equally important second step by presenting a comprehensive factual account of what transpired. Only then will the public be able to distinguish fact from rumour, assess the adequacy of the government's response and move forward with confidence that every reasonable measure has been taken to protect some of the state's most vulnerable children.