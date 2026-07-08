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1,300 reactive HIV tests during security recruitment not confirmed diagnoses — AIDS Commission

  Wed, 08 Jul 2026
Health 1,300 reactive HIV tests during security recruitment not confirmed diagnoses — AIDS Commission
WED, 08 JUL 2026

The Ghana AIDS Commission has clarified reports surrounding HIV screening results from the ongoing security services recruitment exercise, emphasising that an initial reactive test result should not be interpreted as a confirmed HIV diagnosis.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 8, the Commission said it was necessary to provide scientific clarity on the country's HIV testing procedures while safeguarding the rights and dignity of applicants, following widespread media reports that about 1,300 candidates recorded reactive HIV test results during the recruitment process.

According to the Commission, the reported figure represents approximately 1.3 percent of the nearly 100,000 applicants screened, which is broadly in line with Ghana's estimated adult HIV prevalence rate of 1.49 percent at the end of 2024.

“First, the reported figure of approximately 1,300 reactive HIV test results out of about 100,000 applicants represents approximately 1.3 percent of those screened. This is broadly consistent with Ghana's estimated national HIV prevalence of 1.49 percent among adults at the end of 2024. The reported figures should therefore not be interpreted as unusual or indicative of an emerging public health concern,” the Commission stated.

It further explained that, under Ghana's national HIV testing guidelines, a single reactive screening result is only preliminary and cannot be regarded as a confirmed diagnosis.

“Secondly, the Commission wishes to clarify that, under national HIV testing guidelines, a single reactive HIV test result does not constitute a confirmed HIV diagnosis. An initial reactive result is preliminary and must be followed by the nationally approved three-test serial testing algorithm before an individual's HIV status can be confirmed.

“It is therefore important that public communication accurately distinguishes between an initial reactive screening result and a confirmed HIV-positive diagnosis.”

The Commission urged public officials, media organisations and the general public to exercise caution when communicating HIV-related information, stressing the importance of distinguishing between a reactive screening result and a confirmed HIV-positive diagnosis to prevent misinformation and unnecessary public anxiety.

It also cautioned that inaccurate or insensitive reporting could reinforce stigma and discourage people from accessing HIV testing and treatment services.

“The Commission recognises that public communication on HIV, if not carefully framed, may unintentionally reinforce stigma and discourage individuals from accessing HIV testing and treatment services.

“Ghana has made significant progress in expanding access to HIV prevention, treatment and care, and sustaining these gains requires creating an environment in which people feel confident to know their status without fear of discrimination.”

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to promoting accurate public education on HIV and encouraged all stakeholders to support efforts aimed at reducing stigma while strengthening confidence in the country's HIV prevention, testing and treatment programmes.

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