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Kumasi: Police intercept 188 vehicles in crackdown on unauthorized use of sirens, vehicle modifications

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
General News Kumasi: Police intercept 188 vehicles in crackdown on unauthorized use of sirens, vehicle modifications
WED, 08 JUL 2026

The Ghana Police Service has intercepted 188 vehicles during a special operation targeting the unauthorised use of sirens, strobe lights and other illegal vehicle modifications in the Ashanti Region.

The enforcement exercise was carried out by the Ashanti Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), with support from the Central MTTD in Accra and a team from the Police National Headquarters.

The operation was conducted at the Airport Roundabout and Santasi Roundabout in Kumasi as part of efforts to improve road safety, enforce traffic regulations and restore discipline on the roads.

"The Ghana Police Service has intensified enforcement against the unauthorised use of sirens, horns, strobe lights, improvised headlamps, and the unlawful use of road shoulders and verges in the Ashanti Region," the Police said in a statement shared on Wednesday, July 8.

"During the exercise, 188 vehicles were intercepted for various traffic offences," it added.

The law enforcement agency said the unauthorised devices, including sirens and improvised headlamps, were removed from the affected vehicles and confiscated, while motorists were educated on the relevant road traffic regulations.

"The unauthorised devices and improvised headlamps were removed and seized, while the drivers were educated and cautioned to comply with the Road Traffic Regulations," the statement noted.

The Ghana Police Service said it will continue to carry out similar enforcement exercises across the country to curb traffic violations and promote discipline, safety and order on Ghana's roads.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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