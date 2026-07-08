Glikpome Basic School Headteacher found dead in Akatsi guest house 

Mr Selorm Kwaku Tettey, a 44-year-old Headteacher of Glikpome Basic School in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, has been found dead in a guest house in Akatsi under circumstances yet to be established.

The deceased, popularly known as “TK”, was found lying lifeless on a bed in a room at the Joli Bebe Guest House at about 1000 hours on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, when a worker entered the room to undertake routine housekeeping duties.

Mr Karim Ayaana Umar, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of Education, confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) but declined to provide further details, explaining that the Ghana Police Service and the family were yet to make official statements on the matter.

He appealed to the public to remain calm and allow the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Information available to the GNA indicated that the deceased’s wife had made several unsuccessful attempts to reach him by phone before reporting the matter to the Municipal Education Directorate.

Sources said she was later accompanied by Mr Ayaana to the Akatsi Municipal Police Command to lodge a formal complaint.

While they were at the police station, information reached officers that a man had been found dead in a room at the Joli Bebe Guest House.

Police officers proceeded to the scene, where the body was identified as that of Mr Tettey.

Mr Wonder Gatepe, the Assembly Member for the area where the incident occurred, told the GNA that staff of the guest house alerted him after discovering the deceased lying motionless in the room.

He said he rushed to the scene and found Mr Tettey lying lifeless on the bed before personnel from the Akatsi Municipal Police Command arrived to commence investigations.

Mr Gatepe said a bag containing educational materials, a mobile phone, canned malt drinks and other personal belongings were found in the room.

He added that there were no visible signs of physical assault on the body.

Information gathered by the GNA indicated that preliminary investigations did not support rumours circulating on social media that the deceased was in the company of a student.

Available information suggested that he was seen with an adult woman believed to be in her late 30s.

However, police is yet to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Akatsi Municipal Police Command confirmed the incident to the GNA but declined to disclose further details, stating that investigations were ongoing.

No arrest has been made in connection with the case.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the education community in the Akatsi South Municipality, with teachers, colleagues and friends describing the deceased as a dedicated, intelligent, and hardworking educationist.

The body has since been conveyed to the St. Paul’s Hospital morgue at Akatsi for preservation, autopsy and further investigations.

GNA