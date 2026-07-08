From Nutrition to National Security: A Governance Lesson in Coordination and Ownership

Most subscribers to newsletters know the routine. The latest edition arrives in your inbox. You glance at the headline, perhaps skim the opening paragraphs, tell yourself you will return to it later. And then it joins dozens of other unread publications in the forgotten corner of your email where good intentions go to die.

I suspect many newsletters spend more time being archived than being read. But every now and then a headline arrests you. Something about it suggests there is more beneath the surface than first appears.

That happened to me on a recent Sunday morning when the latest edition of StakeBridge Media landed in my inbox carrying the headline, “Nigeria Moves Nutrition Policy From Donor Aid To Domestic Finance.”

As someone who has followed StakeBridge Media for some time and even publicly reviewed the publication, I expected a thoughtful analysis. What I did not expect was that an article about nutrition financing would leave me reflecting on national security.

The report, written by Enam Obiosio, was ostensibly about nutrition. It examined the decision of the Nutrition 774 Initiative Strategic Board, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, to move nutrition interventions away from long-term dependence on donor funding and towards sustainable domestic financing mechanisms.

Important as that development is, it was not what held my attention. What stayed with me was a deeper insight running through the article. The recognition that many of Nigeria’s most persistent challenges are not primarily resource problems, policy problems, or even political problems.

They are coordination problems.

And that insight has profound implications for how we think about national security.

The StakeBridge report details how the Nutrition 774 Initiative is attempting to reposition nutrition from a donor-dependent intervention into a domestically financed governance priority. The activation of instruments such as the Presidential Nutrition Intervention Fund and the ring-fenced Sugar Sweetened Beverage Levy reflects a broader shift in thinking. But the most powerful sentence in the piece is this: “Malnutrition is not merely a food problem. It is an institutional coordination problem.”

Read that again.

Nutrition is not just about food. It is about finance, agriculture, education, water and sanitation, legislation, local government capacity, accountability, private sector participation, and community behaviour. Most importantly, it is about all these moving in the same direction.

The article notes that nutrition is not being treated as the responsibility of the health sector alone. Agriculture, Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Education, Water Resources, Women Affairs, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Protection all have implementation responsibilities.

Agriculture influences food availability. Budget authorities determine funding releases. Education shapes behavioural outcomes. Water and sanitation affect health conditions. Social protection influences household resilience. Failure in any one of these areas can weaken nutrition outcomes.

This is the architecture of solutions.

That argument prompted another thought. Nigeria’s insecurity is not merely a security problem. It is also a coordination problem. And not just coordination between security agencies.

For years, discussions about insecurity have understandably focused on military operations, intelligence gathering, policing, and law enforcement. These remain indispensable. No serious nation can confront violent threats without capable security institutions.

Yet insecurity rarely emerges from a single source.

Banditry does not begin with bandits. Extremism does not begin with extremists. Kidnapping does not begin with kidnappers. Long before a weapon is brandished, institutions have usually failed, retreated, or been hollowed out.

The conditions that eventually produce insecurity often accumulate through poor education, youth unemployment, weak local governance, limited economic opportunity, climate pressures, population displacement, corruption, breakdowns in trust between citizens and institutions, failures of intelligence sharing, and weak border management.

Each problem may appear separate. In reality, they frequently reinforce one another.

Just as nutrition depends on multiple institutions working together, security depends on Defence, Interior, Police, Intelligence, Justice, Education, Labour, state governments, local governments, and communities pulling in the same direction.

This is where the work being undertaken by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu becomes relevant. Not because one office can solve every challenge. But because the evolving philosophy appears increasingly aligned with the principle that security outcomes depend on a deeper level of coordination than has traditionally been acknowledged.

There has, in recent years, been a growing emphasis on intelligence fusion, inter-agency cooperation, border management reform, technological integration, and engagement with non-state actors in addressing complex threats. What makes that shift noteworthy is that it is no longer being framed as an internal bureaucratic necessity. It is being articulated as a strategic doctrine.

In a recent reflection on the Fourth United Kingdom–Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue in Abuja, Chido Onumah, Special Adviser on Strategic Communication and Civil Society Liaison to the National Security Adviser, described a security partnership that now extends beyond conventional defence cooperation. It includes intelligence sharing, cyber resilience, counter-terrorism coordination, disruption of terrorist financing, strategic communications, and broader regional stability efforts. That framing matters because it points to a more expansive understanding of what security work now entails.

The logic is straightforward. Terrorism, violent extremism, cybercrime, and organised criminal networks do not operate in neat bureaucratic compartments. They spill across them.

Security agencies may possess valuable information, but information loses value when it remains trapped within institutional silos.

Military operations may achieve tactical gains, but those gains become difficult to sustain without effective policing, justice delivery, financial disruption, and community engagement.

Border security may require personnel on the ground, but it also requires technology, data systems, regional cooperation, and economic planning.

Ribadu himself made a similar point at the opening of that same dialogue in Abuja when he noted that the future security landscape will be shaped not only by conventional threats but also by technology, information, and data. That is another way of saying that lasting security cannot be achieved through kinetic responses alone. Prevention, resilience, intelligence, social cohesion, and institutional cooperation all matter.

Coordination, therefore, is not a luxury. It is the overarching strategy.

This is not a story of completed transformation. Coordination gaps remain. State and federal disconnects persist. Local government capacity is often weak. Data sharing remains inadequate. Education outcomes remain troubling. Youth unemployment continues to fuel frustration. Climate pressures intensify competition over resources. Justice delivery is frequently slow. Disinformation erodes public trust. Corruption diverts resources away from frontline services.

The nutrition report itself acknowledges a funding gap of approximately ₦500 billion. Closing that gap requires financing, accountability, legislative backing, and implementation discipline.

The same principle applies to security. A sustainable security architecture requires capable institutions, effective oversight, and long-term commitment.

There are, unfortunately, no shortcuts.

Here is the point that emerges from this parallel: every functioning institution is a security institution. A school that keeps children learning is a security institution. A hospital that keeps communities healthy is a security institution. A nutrition programme that helps children develop properly is a security institution. The same can also be said of an anti-corruption mechanism that ensures resources reach their intended destination. And a justice system that delivers timely resolution is also a security institution.

Why? Because insecurity often emerges where systems fail simultaneously.

A child who is malnourished may struggle educationally and become economically vulnerable. A community cut off from markets becomes poorer and more susceptible to criminal capture. A young person without economic prospects becomes more vulnerable to recruitment by criminal networks. Weak governance creates vacuums that violent actors exploit. Poor intelligence sharing allows threats to migrate across jurisdictions. Corruption weakens public confidence and undermines institutional effectiveness.

Kinetic force can suppress threats. But only society can eliminate the conditions that produce them. And society functions through institutions. All of them.

The lesson from the Nutrition 774 Initiative is not confined to nutrition. It is a lesson about governance, ownership, and what becomes possible when institutions stop working beside one another and begin working with one another.

For too long, Nigeria has approached many of its challenges as isolated problems requiring isolated solutions. Yet experience increasingly suggests that the country’s greatest breakthroughs will emerge from recognising the connections between them.

A healthier child is more likely to become a productive citizen. A better educated citizen is less vulnerable to manipulation and recruitment by criminal networks. A transparent institution inspires confidence. A functioning local government strengthens resilience. A responsive justice system reinforces trust.

Each success reinforces another. Each institution strengthens another. That is how nations build security that endures. Through the patient alignment of institutions, incentives, resources, and citizens around shared national objectives.

The most encouraging thing about the nutrition financing initiative is not that it addresses a ₦500 billion funding gap. It is that it reflects a growing recognition that Nigeria’s challenges are interconnected and that their solutions must be as well.

If nutrition is too important to be left to the health sector alone, then security is too important to be left to the security sector alone.

Whether in nutrition or security, the guiding principle should be the same: Nigeria’s future will be shaped by institutions learning to work together in pursuit of a common purpose.

Crispin Oduobuk is a former Acting Editor of Weekly Trust. He writes from Abuja.