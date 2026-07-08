Urgent action needed in Shime A and B as floods devastate Anloga District

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Royal Women in Cinema Ghana, Madam Dzifa Agbetepey, has appealed for urgent intervention to support residents of Shime A and Shime B in the Anloga District, following devastating floods that have displaced families and disrupted livelihoods.

Speaking after leading members of the organisation on a visit to the affected communities last Friday, Madam Agbetepey described the extent of the devastation as heartbreaking, noting that the most vulnerable residents continue to bear the brunt of the disaster.

“Entire communities are struggling to cope, and the most affected are women, the elderly, and bedridden persons who are completely unable to care for themselves or seek help. The conditions are harsh, and the human suffering is evident at every turn,” she said.

Reflecting on the visit, Madam Agbetepey said the experience had a profound emotional impact on her.

“As a woman and a mother, I left the community feeling deeply broken and emotionally overwhelmed by the level of hardship people are enduring. It is a situation that no one should be left to face alone,” she stated.

She called on individuals, corporate organisations and development partners to unite in supporting relief efforts while working towards lasting solutions to the recurring flooding in the area.

“This is a strong call to all sons and daughters of the land to come together and pull our resources, ideas, and efforts toward addressing this crisis,” she said.

Madam Agbetepey stressed that while the immediate provision of relief items is critical, long-term investments in infrastructure are equally necessary to prevent future disasters.

According to her, improving road networks, constructing effective drainage systems, managing river channels and building resilient bridges and other infrastructure would help reduce the impact of flooding on vulnerable communities.

She also appealed to government officials, traditional authorities and humanitarian organisations to respond swiftly to the needs of affected residents.

“I respectfully call on the Member of Parliament, the Municipal Chief Executive, NADMO, assembly members, traditional leaders, Chiefs, opinion leaders, and elders to take urgent steps. We also extend this appeal to NGOs, government institutions, civil society organizations, and all stakeholders who are in a position to help. The time to act is now. Our people need support, and they need it urgently,” she emphasised.

As part of the visit to Dosukofe, one of the worst-hit communities, Royal Women in Cinema Ghana, with support from Torgbui Dosu-Adaku VIII and the Dosu family, donated cash, food items and other relief supplies to assist affected residents and support their livelihoods.