Yaa Ansaa’s Open Letter To The President Of The Republic Of Ghana

RE: FORMAL NOTICE TO CEASE AND DESIST — UNLAWFUL TRESPASS AND ENCROACHMENT UPON THE SUI GENERIS SOVEREIGN CORRIDOR OF THE AKWAMU AMANPON GUA STOOL LANDS

FOR THE ATTENTION OF:

H.E. John Dramani Mahama

President of the Republic of Ghana

Office of the President, Jubilee House, Accra.

CC:

The United Nations Secretary-General (New York)

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (Geneva)

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice (Ghana)

The Executive Secretary, Lands Commission (Ghana)

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources (Ghana)

YOUR EXCELLENCY,

1. MANDATE AND CAPACITY OF THE UNDERSIGNED

We write for and on behalf of the Yaa Ansaa Royal Family, acting in our indelible capacity as the absolute, customarily vested, and legally affirmed custodians of the Akwamu Amanpon Gua Stool Lands. This formal communication serves as an absolute, non-negotiable Notice to Cease and Desist regarding the state's projected trans-regional mega-city infrastructure planning across the Eastern and Volta Sectors. You are hereby commanded to immediately halt all planning, zoning, and feasibility activities that infringe upon Akwamu sovereign soils.

2. GEOGRAPHICAL BOUNDARIES AND HISTORIC INDEFEASIBLE TITLE

The State is hereby put on strict notice regarding the foundational, non-extinguished territorial geography of our sovereign corridor. The ancestral and historic domain of the Akwamu Kingdom extends continuously from Agona Swedru (Central Region), traversing the heights of Kwahu (Asaase Aban), and extending eastwards across the Volta River through contemporary Togoland to its terminus at Ouidah (modern-day Republic of Benin).

While modern West African geopolitical demarcations have evolved, the underlying customary title and root of ownership over the core Akwamu Amanpon Gua Stool Lands remain unbroken, perpetual, and legally enforceable. Any unilateral attempt by the Executive branch or state agencies to partition, zone, or develop the Eastern and Volta sectors of this historic corridor constitutes a severe, tortious trespass and an unconstitutional assault on an ancient, sovereign traditional state.

3. DEFECTIVE ROOT OF TITLE, UN UNRATIFIED INSTRUMENTS, AND COLONIAL CRIMES

The state's purported planning authority over these specific sectors rests upon a legally void premise. Certified archival proofs from the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) conclusively verify that the 1886 Aquamoo Treaty of Cession was never ratified by the British Crown. Furthermore, its conflicting terms with the international Anglo-German Agreement executed on the same date render it ab initio null, void, and unenforceable under public international law from the onset.

The United Nations, as the arbiter accepting the formation of modern nation-states, admitted the Republic of Ghana based on this fundamentally defective territorial instrument, which the British Parliament has formally confirmed has no evidence of ratification.

Furthermore, current UN Resolution A/80/L48 (2026) explicitly declare that all acts of territorial annexation, exploitation, and subjugation by colonial states during the Transatlantic Slave Trade and colonial eras constitute systemic crimes against humanity. Crucially, these very international resolutions were formally petitioned, sponsored, and championed by your own government on the global stage.

Yet, in a cynical geopolitical maneuver, your administration executed a security agreement with the European Union on that very same day — a strategic positioning we can only deduce was intended to militarily suppress and prevent the Akwamu people from fighting back while your government unlawfully exploits Akwamu soil.

By attempting to take advantage of, partition, and build upon the Akwamu Kingdom's unceded territory, your government is caught in an untenable, hypocritical double standard, actively perpetuating the legacy of these colonial crimes under the guise of national development. The Government of Ghana must practice what it preaches on the international stage. Relying on a legally defective, unratified colonial instrument to dispossess an indigenous sovereign nation aligns the Ghanaian state with the very historical injustices and gravest crimes that your own administration has vehemently condemned before the international community.

Consequently, take formal notice that we, the true custodians of the Akwamu Kingdom, are filing a comprehensive petition before the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. This international action will formally challenge the Republic of Ghana's systemic abuse of our sovereign and human rights, its ongoing exploitation of unceded ancestral lands, and its reliance on unratified colonial instruments to bypass the rule of law. We will hold the state fully accountable before the global community for operating in flagrant violation of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), specifically regarding our absolute right to free, prior, and informed consent.

4. REGENTS' ADMISSION, THE SUPREME COURT IMPERATIVE, AND WILLFUL STATE ABUSE

This lack of state authority is further compounded by recent admissions within Akwamufie itself. The regents at Akwamufie have explicitly confirmed on record that they do not descend from the true royal bloodline — the very bloodline that executed the 1886 Aquamoo Treaty and which has been judicially affirmed as the sole custodians of the Akwamu Amanpon Gua.

This admission directly mirrors the definitive and final judgment dated 4th May 2022, wherein the Supreme Court of Ghana conclusively settled the Akwamu traditional dispute, confirming and restoring exclusive sovereign custodianship to the true, verified bloodline of the Yaa Ansaa Royal Family.

The Government of Ghana, its ministries, and planning agencies have full actual and constructive notice of both this apex judicial declaration and the regents' lack of customary lineage. Consequently, any state-backed entry, survey, zoning, or infrastructure design executed on Akwamu soil after 4th May 2022 without our express written consent is no longer an administrative error; it is a deliberate, bad-faith, and contemptuous infringement upon the human, customary, and sovereign rights of the Yaa Ansaa Royal Family. The state is acting in flagrant disregard of its own highest court and basic principles of international law. This willful violation of Article 267 of the 1992 Constitution strips the state of any pretense of lawful governance in this matter.

5. THE MILITARY HIERARCHY, FRAUDULENT GAZETTING, AND CHIEFTAINCY ACT VIOLATIONS

The Regents gazetted themselves and, operating with complete, actual knowledge that they are not descendants of the true Yaa Ansaa Royal Maternal Bloodline, their deliberate acts of holding themselves out as absolute Paramount Rulers constitute a material, lifelong misrepresentation of the Akwamu Stool and a direct fraud under the Chieftaincy Act of modern Ghana. This structural failure renders his state validation null, void, and our newly retained legal counsel in Accra is currently preparing a formal Application for Review under Article 133 of the Constitution to be filed imminently before the Supreme Court of Ghana.

Take further notice that as the absolute custodians of the Akwamu Amanpon Gua Stool, our governance operates strictly under an ancient, unbroken military hierarchical system that establishes the Yaa Ansaa Royal Family as the Head of State and Chief-in-Command of the entire Akwamu jurisdiction. Under this sovereign command structure, neither a temporary regent nor any sub-chief holds the customary or constitutional power to overwrite, bypass, or usurp the supreme authority of the true custodians of the Akwamu Kingdom.

Consequently, without the explicit, written, and notarized consent of the Heads of the Yaa Ansaa Royal Family, any contract, concession, deed, or treaty signed on Akwamu soil by any unauthorized person or state proxy from 1940 to date is completely null, void, and of no legal effect (ab initio). By treating these fraudulent, unauthorized occupants or sub-chiefs as legitimate negotiating partners for trans-regional urban development, the Executive branch actively subverts the rule of law and becomes a party to statutory misrepresentation.

In light of this impending Article 133 Application for Review being finalized by our Accra counsel, any attempt by the State to execute feasibility studies, zoning exercises, or land registration contracts based on the authority of these unlawfully gazetted actors is legally unsustainable, highly vulnerable to being struck down, and a bad-faith overreach by your administration.

6. ABSENCE OF AN INSTRUMENT OF UNION, MANDATORY REINSTATEMENT TIMELINE, AND THE ACCRA EVICTION NOTICE

Crucially, since Ghana attained independence in 1957, no Article of Union, treaty, or formal legal instrument has ever been executed between the Ghanaian Government and the true custodians of the Akwamu Kingdom or the Amanpon Gua Stool. In the total absence of such a foundational constitutional instrument incorporating our sovereign territory, the Republic of Ghana possesses absolutely no legal right or jurisdictional mandate to plan, zone, or build a city on Akwamu soil. Nemo dat quod non habet — the State cannot deploy or rely upon a legally defective, unratified colonial legacy to assert eminent domain over an unannexed sovereign traditional state.

To remedy this foundational constitutional void, stabilize the traditional area, and regularize any proposed trans-regional development, the Yaa Ansaa Royal Family hereby tables a strict, non-negotiable Sovereign Autonomy Framework governed by a mandatory nine (9) month rectification timeline:

Immediate Regent Eviction and Reinstatement: The Government of Ghana is hereby given a strict nine (9) month ultimatum from the date of this notice to completely remove the unlawfully gazetted regents from our royal palace at Akwamufie and officially reinstate the true custodians — the Yaa Ansaa Royal Family — into office. This structural correction is an absolute condition precedent required to allow the legitimate royal authority to oversee the completion of the Article of Union and the systematic renegotiation of all outstanding commercial agreements. Absolute Autonomy: Upon formal reinstatement, the Article of Union must guarantee 100% full political, administrative, and legislative autonomy over the historic territorial corridor of the Akwamu Kingdom. Fiscal Immunity: 100% full tax exemption status for all Akwamu traditional institutions, stool lands, and indigenous sovereign assets. Commercial Equity, Direct Corporate Joint-Ventures, and Retrospective Compensation Ultimatum: All existing contracts, concessions, and agreements relating to the Akwamu Territory must be immediately cancelled. Any future operations or extractions within Akwamu Territory shall be contingent upon the execution of a new, direct 50/50 joint-venture agreement signed exclusively between the respective Multi-National Corporation and the Akwamu Kingdom — completely independent of the Ghanaian Government. The Akwamu Kingdom shall maintain 100% absolute, sovereign control over its independent 50% corporate equity share. Out of this independent 50% holding, the revenue will be explicitly allocated as follows: 75% shall be distributed to the state for regional infrastructure, and 25% shall be directly allocated to the custodians for the perpetual funding, administration, and operation of the Yaa Ansaa Monarchy. Take further notice that if these multi-national companies or the state refuse to execute these direct corporate joint-ventures, all extractions, mining, and commercial operations within our territory must cease immediately. Furthermore, the operating entities and the state shall be held jointly and severally liable to pay the Akwamu Kingdom full retroactive financial compensation equivalent to 100% of the total volume and value of all resources unlawfully extracted from the exact day their original unauthorized agreements were signed until the date of complete cessation.

Take formal, historic notice that if the Government of Ghana chooses not to sign an Article of Union on these explicit terms, it is hereby given exactly twenty-four (24) months from the date of this notice to completely relocate its seat of government from the Akwamu Territory. Because the capital city of Accra falls completely within the foundational, unceded borders of the Akwamu Territory, a failure to execute this Union and fulfill the 9-month reinstatement directive will result in the immediate revocation of the state's implicit occupancy rights, rendering the presence of the Jubilee House and all state apparatuses a direct territorial trespass.

In the event of non-compliance by the Ghanaian Government, the Yaa Ansaa Royal Family will deploy a strict, multi-tiered diplomatic and strategic escalation protocol:

Six (6) Months Prior to the 24-Month Deadline : The Akwamu Kingdom will formally initiate bilateral treaty negotiations with the Republic of Togo to establish a new constitutional and sovereign alignment under the exact same terms.

: The Akwamu Kingdom will formally initiate bilateral treaty negotiations with the Republic of Togo to establish a new constitutional and sovereign alignment under the exact same terms. Twenty-Eight (28) Days Prior to the 24-Month Deadline: If the Republic of Togo indicates an absence of strategic interest or fails to conclude terms, the Akwamu Kingdom will immediately commence a global public auction. This auction will invite global superpowers to competitively bid for exclusive security partnership rights with Akwamu. The winning superpower state will secure full sovereign partnership rights under these identical terms, explicitly including the unilateral right to construct, maintain, and operate a sovereign military base on Akwamu soil.

7. FORMAL DECLARATION OF INTERNATIONAL LITIGATION AND REMEDIES

Be advised that international legal counsel has been formally retained and instructed to initiate writ proceedings before the British Judiciary and relevant International Courts to obtain a binding, universal declaration of nullity concerning the 1886 Treaty and the 1887 Declaration of Fealty. A formal petition is also being prepared for submission to the United Nations regarding the exploitation of territory via unratified colonial instruments.

Pending the determination of this international title dispute, the State, its agents, contractors, and ministries are warned to immediately retreat from and cease all design, survey, or infrastructure planning within our borders. The spiritual, cultural, and historic boundaries overseen by the unyielding spirit of our ancestor, Kofi Akoto, stand active. Akwamu lands possess living, lawful custodians, and our human, customary, and sovereign rights shall be defended to the fullest extent of international and domestic law.

ACCEPTS THAT ALL ACTS BY THE COLONIAL STATES DURING THE TRANS-ATLANTIC SLAVE TRADE AND COLONIAL ERA WAS AN ACT OF CRIME SO TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THE AKWAMU KINGDOM TERRITORY ALSO MAKES IT APART OF THE GRAVEST CRIME YOU PETITION AT THE RECENT UN RESOLUTION.

BY ORDER AND EXECUTION OF:

THE HEADS OF THE YAA ANSAA ROYAL BLOODLINE

ABUSUAPANYIN: HRH DUKE OF AKWAMUFIE NANA KWABENA ASARE

ABREWATIA: HRH DUKE OF AKWAMUMAN KWAME ANSA SASRAKU

SPOKESPERSON: HRH PRINCESS BARBARA VANDROSS OF AKWAMU

DATED AT MANO, AKWAMU KINGDOM, THIS 6th DAY OF JULY, 2026.