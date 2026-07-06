GH¢1.00, One Mission: How the PISPES Fund Could Rewrite the Future of Ghana's Prisons Service

“The fund aims to raise a monthly token of GH¢1.00 contribution from all well-meaning Ghanaians to sustain transformative prison projects…”- https://ghanaprisons.gov.gh

There is a quiet power in a single Ghana cedi. On its own, it buys almost nothing. But multiplied across millions of well-meaning citizens, it can rebuild walls, stock infirmaries, and restore dignity to men and women behind bars. This is the philosophy behind the Ghana Prisons Service's newest financial mobilization drive. the “Prisons Improvement and Sustainability Pesewa Fund (PISPES Fund)” an initiative under the Special Initiatives pillar of the Service’s flagship “Think Prisons 360 Degrees”; that asks every well-meaning Ghanaian to part with just GH¢1.00 every month in the name of national correctional reform.

It is not the first time the Service has made such an appeal. A decade ago, Project Efiase walked this same road; and as the Service now launches PISPES under the "Think Prisons 360 Degrees" agenda, it is worth asking: what can PISPES learn from Efiase, will it genuinely benefit the Service, and is Ghana's Prisons Service finally on the path to standing on its own feet?

Lessons From Project Efiase: A Template for Benefit

When the 6th Prisons Service Council, under the chairmanship of Rev. Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, launched Project Efiase in June 2015, the idea was strikingly similar to what PISPES proposes today: solicit a token GH¢1.00 from ordinary Ghanaians via a dedicated mobile money short code to supplement government subvention across the country's 43 prison establishments. The word "Efiase," Akan for prison, was chosen deliberately to humanize an institution the public rarely thought about beyond its walls.

Project Efiase did not operate in isolation but attracted tangible corporate partnerships who all came on board to raise funds that were channeled directly into infrastructure and logistics. The then President personally pledged to match whatever was raised and became the first sitting Ghanaian president to visit the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, alongside the Council visiting other facilities. The First Lady at the time also paid a historic visit to the Nsawam Female Prison in direct support of the initiative.

What made Efiase valuable to the Service was not merely the cedis collected, but the visibility it created. It forced radio, television, and print media to talk about congestion, healthcare gaps, and juvenile detention issues that had long been invisible to the ordinary Ghanaian. It opened doors for public-private partnerships that outlived the fundraising drive itself.

Will PISPES Actually Help the Service?

On paper, the arithmetic is compelling. The Service estimates that if just seven million of Ghana's roughly thirty-one million citizens commit GH¢1.00 monthly, that translates to GH¢7 million annually; a figure large enough to meaningfully close funding gaps that government subvention alone cannot cover. Beyond the pesewa contributions, PISPES has already begun attracting institutional support. Gestures meant to inspire other denominations and corporate bodies to follow.

Unlike Project Efiase, which was framed primarily as a fundraising and awareness campaign, PISPES is designed as a revenue-generating and donor-attractive platform with a broader mandate. It is meant to mobilize internal income from prison industries and services, attract external grants and corporate social investment, and finance infrastructure upgrades, training, environmental projects, and digital transformation all under the wider "Think Prisons 360 Degrees" rebranding umbrella that also covers agricultural mechanization, industrialization, and officer welfare.

For an institution facing overcrowding, ageing infrastructure, and a heavy reliance on annual government allocations, PISPES represents a genuine opportunity, provided it avoids the pitfall many well-intentioned public fundraising drives fall into: fading from public memory once the launch excitement dies down. Sustained donor communication, transparent reporting, and consistent visibility will determine whether PISPES becomes a lasting pillar or another well-meaning initiative that quietly stalls.

A Ten-Year-Old Advocacy Legacy: My Own Contribution to Project Efiase

Long before I joined the noble Service in 2016, I was already championing the cause of prison funding reform through public commentary. In an article published on ModernGhana.com titled "Support Project Efiase of the Ghana Prisons Service, “I appealed directly to non-governmental organizations, civil society groups, and everyday Ghanaians to donate at least GH¢1.00 through MTN Mobile Money to Project Efiase, while also calling on health-sector NGOs to support prison infirmaries with screening equipment and medical supplies; a recognition that prison healthcare and public health are inseparably linked.

In an earlier open letter published on Ghanaweb.com in June 2016, "Open Letter to The Prisons Service Council Chairperson," addressed directly to Rev. Dr Stephen Wengam, I went further proposing that the Efiase team secure a dedicated short code so citizens could donate with ease, and suggesting practical strategic partnerships with real estate developers and building materials associations to expand cramped prison facilities nationwide. That letter also urged the Council to intensify media outreach across popular Ghanaian talk shows and to enlist well-known personalities to headline fundraising concerts for inmate welfare.

Both pieces reflected a consistent argument that has now, a decade later, resurfaced almost verbatim in the design of PISPES: that government funding alone cannot carry the full weight of correctional reform, and that ordinary citizen — pesewa by pesewa — hold real power to change conditions behind Ghana's prison walls. It is gratifying, as a serving Public Relations member of the Service, to see that advocacy echoed in institutional policy today.

Self-Reliance or Government Support? Understanding PISPES's True Purpose

A fair question donor often ask is whether PISPES signals the Prisons Service abandoning government funding altogether. The answer, according to the Service's own framing, is no. PISPES is explicitly positioned as a complement to, not a replacement for, government subvention. It has been described as an initiative "aimed at expanding strategic projects that support government efforts to improve the livelihood of prison inmates" — language that firmly locates PISPES within a supporting, not substituting, role.

That said, the long-term ambition leans toward greater institutional self-reliance. The Service has openly stated that the government "alone may not be in a position to take up all the responsibilities," and PISPES is one of several income-generating levers alongside prison-run water brands like "Campers" and "Adum Fresh," agricultural mechanization, and the monetization of skills such as vocational and technical training designed to reduce dependency on the state treasury over time. The stated goal is to "reduce reliance on government subvention" while still operating firmly within the government's criminal justice architecture.

In short: PISPES does not seek to replace the state as the primary funder of the Prisons Service, but it does aim to build a parallel, sustainable revenue base that eventually gives the Service more financial breathing room insulating critical reform programmes from the unpredictability of annual budget cycles and changes in political leadership.

How Donors Can Contribute to the PISPES Fund

For individuals, churches, corporate bodies, and philanthropic organizations wishing to support the Fund, the Service has made the process simple and accessible:

Mobile Money (all networks): Dial *972*1*3100# and follow the prompts to donate as little as GH¢1.00.

Cheque/Institutional donations: Corporate bodies, churches, and NGOs may present cheques directly to the Ghana Prisons Service Headquarters, Cantonments, or at any closer Prison facility.

Direct enquiries: Prospective donors, partners, or organizations seeking further guidance may contact the Ghana Prisons Service Headquarters directly (P.O. Box 129, Accra; email: [email protected])/ +233 (0) 245 326 869/ +233 (0) 249 334 171/+233 (0) 291914 000 or WhatsApp 0551313551

In-kind support: The Service also welcomes non-cash contributions, medical supplies, farming equipment, building materials, training expertise, or work contracts for prison industries from organizations unable to make direct cash donations.

As the slogan behind the "Think Prisons 360 Degrees" agenda put out by the Director General of Prisons, Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie (Esq), Ghanaians are being called to "Eat Prisons," "Drink Prisons," "Wear Prisons," and ultimately "Patronize Prisons", turning everyday consumer choices into direct support for correctional reform.

Conclusion: From Efiase to PISPES — A Continuing Journey

Project Efiase proved that a single cedi, backed by the right partnerships and sustained public advocacy, could genuinely move the needle for the Ghana Prisons. A decade later, PISPES inherits that proof of concept and expands it folding a simple pesewa contribution into a much broader vision of institutional self-sufficiency under the leadership of the Director General of Prisons, Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie (Esq)'s "Think Prisons 360 Degrees" reset agenda.

Whether PISPES matches or exceeds the legacy of Efiase will depend less on the strength of its idea which is sound and more on the consistency of its execution: sustained media visibility, transparent reporting of how every pesewa is spent, and the same kind of grassroots advocacy that writers, officers, and well-meaning Ghanaians have championed since 2015. If history is any guide, one cedi at a time really can add up to institutional transformation.

About the Author: Corporal Emmanuel Boateng Agyemfra is a Creative Writer, Development Communicator, PR Strategist, and a Public Relations Unit member at the Kumasi Central Prison, Ashanti Regional Command of the Ghana Prisons Service.