The Price of Politicizing the Sword: Deep Lessons for Ghana from the US Military Crisis

Why the unprecedented institutional rift in Washington serves as a critical warning for guarding the neutrality of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The ongoing, unprecedented standoff between the US presidency and its top military commanders has sent shockwaves through the global democratic community. Following the abrupt dismissal of former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General C.Q. Brown Jr. , and the aggressive stripping of General Mark Milley’s security clearance , a dark precedent is being set. When the world's premier democracy forces out its top generals—not for incompetence, but for refusing to break constitutional boundaries—it signals a deep institutional crisis.

For Ghana, a beacon of democratic stability in a West African sub-region plagued by coups and military interference, this crisis is a sobering case study. It proves that democratic erosion does not always start with a rebel army marching on the statehouse. Instead, it can begin quietly at the top, when civilian authorities demand that the military pledge absolute loyalty to a political administration rather than the nation's constitution.

Historical Background: Is This the First Time?

To understand the gravity of the current situation, we must ask: Is this the first time in US history that civilian and military leaders have clashed? No. Tension between the "suit" and the "uniform" is woven into the fabric of American democracy. However, the nature of the current crisis is completely unprecedented.

The Foundational Precedent : In 1783, General George Washington voluntarily surrendered his military commission to the civilian Continental Congress, establishing the bedrock principle that the military is strictly subordinate to elected civilian leaders.

: In 1783, General George Washington voluntarily surrendered his military commission to the civilian Continental Congress, establishing the bedrock principle that the military is strictly subordinate to elected civilian leaders. The Truman-MacArthur Clashing (1951) : During the Korean War, President Harry S. Truman famously fired the legendary General Douglas MacArthur . MacArthur had publicly undermined Truman's foreign policy by demanding an expansion of the war into China. Truman fired him to protect civilian control over foreign policy.

: During the Korean War, President famously fired the legendary General . MacArthur had publicly undermined Truman's foreign policy by demanding an expansion of the war into China. Truman fired him to protect civilian control over foreign policy. Why the Current Crisis is Different: Historically, presidents fired generals for disobeying civilian policy (insubordination). Today, the script is flipped. Top generals like C.Q. Brown and Mark Milley are facing retaliation because they refused to deploy active-duty troops to police domestic crime in American cities, arguing that doing so weaponizes the military for political agendas.

The Anatomy of the Current US Institutional Rift

The Ouster of Gen. C.Q. Brown Jr. : After being dismissed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, General Brown took the rare step of publishing a prominent op-ed in Foreign Affairs. He warned that deploying the military for "politically contentious missions" like domestic policing fundamentally degrades the military's apolitical character.

: After being dismissed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, General Brown took the rare step of publishing a prominent op-ed in Foreign Affairs. He warned that deploying the military for "politically contentious missions" like domestic policing fundamentally degrades the military's apolitical character. Weaponizing Clearance Against Gen. Mark Milley : In an act widely viewed as political retribution, the Pentagon officially stripped retired General Milley of his security clearance and guard detail. This occurred after Milley privately voiced deep fears regarding the preservation of the constitutional transfer of power.

: In an act widely viewed as political retribution, the Pentagon officially stripped retired General Milley of his security clearance and guard detail. This occurred after Milley privately voiced deep fears regarding the preservation of the constitutional transfer of power. The Fascism Warning from Gen. John Kelly : Former White House Chief of Staff and retired General John Kelly sounded structural alarms, noting a dangerous executive desire for "absolute loyalty" from military commanders rather than an oath to the Constitution.

: Former White House Chief of Staff and retired General sounded structural alarms, noting a dangerous executive desire for "absolute loyalty" from military commanders rather than an oath to the Constitution. The Purge of the Brass: This is not an isolated incident. The systematic removal of multiple three- and four-star generals —including Army Chief of Staff General Randy George—indicates an intentional effort to replace independent constitutional guardians with political loyalists.

Recommendations and Suggestions for Ghana

As Ghana prepares for future political transitions, the state must take proactive, legal, and cultural measures to shield the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) from similar partisan exploitation.

Insulate Military Appointments From Partisan Politics : Parliament must introduce stricter vetting processes for the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Service Chiefs, ensuring their tenures cannot be terminated arbitrarily without parliamentary oversight.

: Parliament must introduce stricter vetting processes for the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Service Chiefs, ensuring their tenures cannot be terminated arbitrarily without parliamentary oversight. Strictly Guard the Boundaries of Domestic Deployment : The GAF should only be deployed internally under extreme, legally defined emergencies. Using the military for routine civil policing, land disputes, or political monitoring dilutes their professionalism and pits them against the civilian population.

: The GAF should only be deployed internally under extreme, legally defined emergencies. Using the military for routine civil policing, land disputes, or political monitoring dilutes their professionalism and pits them against the civilian population. Institutionalize Constitutional Training : Military education at all levels within the GAF must continually emphasize that the ultimate oath of allegiance is to the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, not to the sitting President or any political party.

: Military education at all levels within the GAF must continually emphasize that the ultimate oath of allegiance is to the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, not to the sitting President or any political party. Establish Post-Retirement Protections: Protect retired military commanders from administrative or financial retaliation (such as tampering with pensions or security details) to ensure sitting officers feel safe to offer candid, independent security advice without fear of future ruin.

The crisis unfolding in the United States offers an invaluable lesson: democracy is never fully safe from the temptation of political overreach. When civilian leaders attempt to transform a national army into a partisan tool, the very foundation of the state fractures.

Ghana has worked too hard to build its reputation as a stable constitutional democracy to let partisan politics bleed into the barracks. By reinforcing institutional boundaries, respecting the apolitical nature of military command, and prioritizing constitutional loyalty above all else, Ghana can avoid the systemic traps currently dividing the world’s oldest modern democracy. The sword must always remain subordinate to the constitution, never a tool for political survival.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie‑Nungua

[email protected]