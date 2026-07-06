World Kissing Day: What Science Says About a Gesture Older Than Language

Today, July 6, is marked around the world as International Kissing Day, also known as World Kiss Day an informal observance that began in the United Kingdom and spread globally in the early 2000s. Its stated purpose is simple: to remind people of the pleasure of kissing for its own sake, distinct from kissing as mere social formality or romantic obligation. The day also offers a useful occasion to look past the romantic framing entirely and ask what science actually knows about why this behavior exists in humans, and, more surprisingly, in other animals.

Kissing in the animal kingdom: communication, not desire

One of the more counterintuitive findings in primate research is that mouth-to-mouth contact among animals is very often not sexual at all. Among chimpanzees, researchers have long documented that after two individuals fight, they frequently come back together for an embrace and a mouth-to-mouth kiss, a behavior understood as a reconciliation gesture that helps restore calm and repair the relationship rather than any expression of sexual interest.

A more recent comparative study of bonobos and chimpanzees found that this kind of mouth-to-mouth or mouth-to-body contact is treated by researchers as a distinct behavioral category from genital contact, which is the category actually associated with sexual and tension-easing function in these species. In other words, primatologists draw a clear line between the kiss as a reassurance signal and sex as a separate, deliberate behavior and chimpanzees appear to lean on the former specifically to communicate benign intentions after conflict, precisely because it carries no sexual ambiguity.

This lines up with the broader instinct-versus-learned-behavior debate among anthropologists studying humans. One long-standing theory holds that human kissing evolved from "kiss feeding," the practice of mothers passing chewed food to infants mouth-to-mouth, a purely nurturing and communicative act with no romantic content whatsoever. The other major theory treats kissing as an inherited instinct running through human history independent of any single cultural origin. Either way, the animal evidence and the human theory point in the same direction: the mouth-to-mouth gesture's oldest and most widespread function across species is signaling reassurance, bonding, and message-sending between individuals with romantic or sexual kissing as a narrower, later elaboration rather than the origin story.

The health case for kissing

Beyond its social signaling role, kissing carries measurable physiological benefits that make World Kissing Day more than a novelty date on the calendar.

Stress reduction and bonding. Kissing has been shown to reduce stress and strengthen emotional bonds between people, contributing to overall psychological well-being.

A dopamine effect. Kissing triggers the release of dopamine in the brain, the same reward chemical involved in pleasure-seeking behavior, which explains why the act tends to be self-reinforcing.

Sensory richness. The lips carry an unusually dense concentration of nerve endings far more sensitive than the fingertips which is part of why kissing registers as such an intense physical experience relative to its size.

Immune exposure. A kiss transfers tens of millions of bacteria between two people's mouths, and rather than being purely a hygiene concern, this microbial exchange is thought to help introduce new bacteria that can support immune system function.

Calorie burn. Passionate kissing burns roughly 6 calories a minute, a detail popularized in kissing research going back decades and still cited as one of the more amusing physiological side effects of the act.

A day with older roots than its branding suggests

It is worth noting that International Kissing Day's modern, brand-friendly packaging complete with promotions from confectionery and skincare companies sits on top of a far older human and evolutionary story. Whether the specific act being celebrated today is a romantic kiss, a kiss on the cheek between relatives, or the same reconciliatory gesture chimpanzees use to end a quarrel, the underlying thread is the same one running through the animal research: kissing, at its core, is a way of saying something to another individual that words alone cannot carry.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

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References

Wikipedia, "International Kissing Day." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Kissing_Day

National Day Calendar, "International Kissing Day July 6, 2026." https://nationaldaycalendar.com/celebrations/international-kissing-day-july-6

Calendarr, "International Kissing Day | July 6, 2026." https://www.calendarr.com/united-states/international-kissing-day/

HolidaysCalendar.com, "International Kissing Day in 2026/2027." https://www.holidayscalendar.com/event/world-kissing-day/

Awareness Days, "International Kissing Day 2026." https://www.awarenessdays.com/awareness-days-calendar/international-kissing-day/

de Waal, F., "Bonobo Sex and Society," Scientific American. https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/bonobo-sex-and-society-2006-06/

"Bonobos and chimpanzees overlap in sexual behaviour patterns during social tension," Royal Society Open Science, 2025. https://royalsocietypublishing.org/rsos/article/12/3/242031/87748/

"Bonobos Respond to Distress in Others: Consolation across the Age Spectrum," PMC. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3559394/