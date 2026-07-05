Colonial Divide and Rule: How Europe's Oldest Trick Still Haunts Africa

Professor Roy Casagranda

When historians and political scientists revisit the mechanics of European colonial expansion in Africa, one strategy recurs with almost mathematical consistency: divide and rule. Professor Roy Casagranda, the American political scientist whose lectures on empire and colonialism have found a wide audience well beyond his Austin Community College classroom, has repeatedly returned to this theme across his work on colonial history not only in Africa, but in his parallel treatments of the Middle East and South Africa specifically.

Casagranda's broader argument, echoed across his lectures on Sykes-Picot and the carving up of Arab territories, is that colonial borders were designed with the goal of dividing and conquering peoples, preventing them from uniting and preventing the rise of a single, unified power (21st Century Wire) capable of resisting or overturning imperial authority. The same logic, scholars argue, was applied with equal calculation across the African continent.

A Strategy Cheaper Than Conquest

Outright military conquest was expensive, manpower-intensive, and politically risky for European powers stretched thin across multiple continents. Divide and rule offered a cheaper, more durable alternative. Rather than subdue every kingdom, chieftaincy, or confederation by force, colonial administrators studied existing rivalries between ethnic groups, ruling houses, religious communities, and regional blocs and either exploited or actively deepened them. Favored groups were elevated into positions of local authority, often through indirect rule structures that placed one ethnic group or clan above others in administrative hierarchies. This bred resentment among the excluded, fractured pre-colonial alliances, and made pan-ethnic resistance movements far harder to organize.

Casagranda's treatment of apartheid South Africa offers one of the clearest African case studies of this pattern: Dutch and later British administrators built a racial and ethnic hierarchy that not only subjugated the black majority but stratified it internally, a structure whose architecture he breaks down in detail when tracing the roots of the freedom struggle and the African National Congress.

Arbitrary Borders, Enduring Fractures

The Berlin Conference of 1884–85, at which European powers partitioned Africa with little regard for existing political or cultural geography, compounded the divide-and-rule strategy at the macro level. Borders sliced through unified ethnic nations the Hausa, Yoruba, Somali, and Ewe among them scattering single peoples across two, three, or four different colonial territories, while forcing historically rival or unrelated groups into single administrative units under one flag.

This is the same phenomenon Casagranda describes when discussing how Sykes-Picot fragmented Arab political unity in the Middle East; the African experience under the Berlin partition followed a strikingly similar imperial logic, even though the specific architects and treaties differed.

The consequences did not end with independence. Post-colonial African states inherited these arbitrary borders wholesale, along with the ethnic hierarchies colonial administrations had entrenched. Many of the continent's most persistent conflicts from Nigeria's Biafra war to recurring tensions in the Sahel, the Great Lakes region, and parts of the Horn of Africa trace at least part of their roots to colonial-era manipulation of communal identity and the artificial borders drawn without consultation of the people living within them.

Why This History Still Matters

Understanding divide and rule is not merely an academic exercise. It offers a framework for interpreting why certain ethnic or regional grievances in modern Africa resurface with such intensity, and why some post-independence governments have struggled to build cohesive national identities out of populations that colonial policy spent decades pulling apart.

For journalists, policymakers, and peacebuilding practitioners across the continent, recognizing this colonial architecture is a necessary first step toward addressing its modern residue whether in electoral politics, security governance, or resource-sharing arrangements between regions and ethnic groups.

Africa's borders may have been drawn in European capitals over a century ago, but the fault lines they created, and deepened, remain very much alive in the continent's contemporary politics.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

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Sources: Roy Casagranda's recorded lectures on colonialism, apartheid South Africa, and Middle East partition (Sekhmet Liminal Productions/History of Philosophy Audio Archive); general historical scholarship on the 1884–85 Berlin Conference and colonial indirect rule in Africa.