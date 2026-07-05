Three sons of Iran's slain leader Khamenei appear at funeral, not successor Mojtaba

State TV showed Mostafa, Meysam and Masoud Khamenei praying behind the coffins laid out in ⁠the vast courtyard of Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, a sprawling religious complex.

Masoud Khamenei was seen crying and wiping his tears with a keffiyeh – ​the chequered scarf that is a symbol in Iran of militant revolutionary ideals and ​solidarity with Palestinians – as an imam recited funeral prayers.

In a show of public devotion to the theocratic state and revolutionary zeal, the Islamic Republic is ‌staging a week of mass funeral processions for Khamenei, including taking his remains to Shi'ite religious sites ⁠in neighbouring Iraq.

After a day lying in state indoors for senior Iranian leaders and foreign officials to visit, Khamenei's coffin was displayed outdoors on Saturday under glass, along with those of his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and ​14-month-old granddaughter. Mourners react during a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran July 5, 2026.

Iran leaders pay last respects to Khamenei as mourners gather

Mojtaba absent

Crowds of Iranians, many weeping and some beating their chests, thronged the Mosalla, including overnight. The Iranian metro railway network said it ​had clocked 7 million trips from late on Saturday to Sunday morning as people flocked to the centre.

There has still been no public sighting or image released of Mojtaba Khamenei. Officials have said he was wounded in the attack that killed his father and the other family members on 28 February, when Israel and the US bombed Iranian targets at the start of the war.

The severity of his injuries remains unclear. So far, Mojtaba has only communicated through written statements amid speculation he is too badly wounded or too concerned over the risks of being targeted to emerge.

A funeral procession is planned for Monday in Tehran, followed by similar events in the clerical hub of Qom on Tuesday and in Iraq's holy cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday.

The funeral proceedings culminate in Khamenei's burial in his hometown of Mashhad in northeastern Iran on Thursday.

Authorities plan to mobilise millions of people for big processions over the coming days, offering transport, food and lodging.

Ali Khamenei: ruthless revolutionary who held Iran in iron grip Thousands of mourners gather during funeral prayers held as part of the dayslong funeral ceremonies for Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 5 July, Teheran.

Demands for revenge

The government is eager to tout the mass mobilisation in support of the authorities after mass protests in January that rights groups say were quelled by a crackdown that left thousands dead.

The Middle East war is on hold following a ceasefire and an initial accord struck with the US. But both Washington and Tehran have warned they are ready to resume military action, and vengeance has been a major theme at the funerals.

"The killers [of Khamenei] must face punishment," a 38-year-old man who gave his surname as Miremadi told AFP as he attended the prayers.

"We're here to show the world that we back our revolution and our leader, and we demand revenge for the blood of our loved ones," added a 39-year-old woman who gave her surname as Bakand. Mourners write messages on a wall, including one in English that reads "We will kill Trump," during the funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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US President Donald Trump told the Axios news website that peace talks had been paused for a week for the events surrounding the funeral.

(with newswires)