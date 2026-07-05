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Zelensky warns of new Russian attacks as battle for Kostyantynivka continues

By FRANCE 24
Russia This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on March 6, 2026, shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting the main command post of the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade, which is defending Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. - AFP, handout photo
SUN, 05 JUL 2026
This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on March 6, 2026, shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting the main command post of the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade, which is defending Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. - © AFP, handout photo

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Kyiv and Moscow's troops were still battling for the key eastern town of Kostyantynivka, which the Kremlin has claimed it has captured.

Moscow earlier this week announced it had taken the outpost -- on the way to important hubs in the Donetsk region -- but Kyiv has denied that as a "lie", saying that it is defending the town.

"Fighting is also continuing for Kostyantynivka, which (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin has already claimed as his own, but it is obvious that he will never dare to appear there," Zelensky said in his daily evening address.

Kostyantynivka had some 78,000 inhabitants before Russia invaded in 2022.

Zelensky also warned Russia was preparing new large-scale attacks ahead of this week's NATO summit in Turkey, where he is expected to hold talks with US President Donald Trump on the war.

Watch more Crimea back in play? Russia feels pain of Ukraine long-range strikes

"Intelligence once again has information the Russians are preparing a new massive strike," Zelensky said.

Earlier this week, Zelensky had issued a warning of an incoming Russian strike on Kyiv. Hours later Moscow struck the Ukrainian capital, killing 30 people.

Zelensky also said that Ukrainian strikes on Russia -- which have hit as far as the Urals in recent months -- were "every single day delivering results".

Kyiv's increased strikes on Russia -- especially targeting Russian oil and fuel depots -- have affected ordinary life in Russia.

"Pressure must be put on Russia so that there is peace," Zelensky said, adding that Kyiv has put forward its proposals and that it expects in the "coming months the conditions for a dignified peace will be brought closer either by force or by diplomacy".

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Europe's worst conflict since WWII, has dragged on for nearly 4.5 years.

At least four people were killed by Russian drone and missile strikes in Ukraine Sunday.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

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