Can the American Dream Endure?

It’s easy to write off the American Dream these days, what with the country’s deepening systemic crises, including wealth inequality, a housing market priced out of reach for most, and wages that appear stagnant. Exacerbated by a highly polarized political system, racial and social injustices, and crumbling public infrastructure, the “shining city on a hill” can sometimes feel more like a propaganda myth than a reality.

Yet, unless one has lived in America for a substantial amount of time and elsewhere for a comparable amount of time, one will not be able to appreciate that the story of the United States of America is defined less by the absence of struggle but more by endurance and renewal.

Being democratic is messy business; it intentionally rejects forced compliance in favor of a system built upon conflicting human interests and ceaseless negotiations, debates and arguments. Frequent leadership turnovers mean long-term planning oftentimes gets thrown a spanner in the works. Then there’s the din emanating from free speech where public dissent amplifies friction, making antagonistic tiffs internationally visible compared to authoritarian regimes where most of everything is hushed and shushed.

Despite being 250 years young, America has seen its share of domestic conflicts and global challenges. Yet, time and again, it has risen like a phoenix from the ashes not only to transform but also to strengthen. This distinct capacity to withstand adversity and adapt is the core of American resilience and that which contributes to its exceptionalism.

Again, unless one has lived in America for a substantial amount of time and elsewhere for a comparable amount of time, one will not understand how America’s character is shaped. America’s character, you see, is molded by a stubborn dedication. A dedication to liberty, democracy, and individual opportunity.

Perhaps the best way to envision this is to think of how a sword is forged. First, the steel gets heated to 2000 degrees Fahrenheit. Then the blacksmithing hammer and anvil taper the point, drawing out its length. The edges are then beveled, and finally, the tang is built for the handle to be affixed. The only difference is: the American sword was not made just once. It gets reheated, hammered, ground down, and shaped over and over again. Just when one thinks its steel has degraded to a point of no return, fresh metal gets added, and it starts all over as a high-carbon steel billet.

And so, between its ability to withstand adversity and adapt, the country is driven through 250 years of change, so that these two traits now form the bedrock of the American identity. And unlike countries defined by shared ethnicity, geography, or ancient tribal lineages, America was founded on an idea immortalized in the Declaration of Independence, which asserts that all people are created equal and endowed with unalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

In anchoring its identity to a set of universal ideals rather than some aristocratic bloodline, the United States has built a formidable growth engine. With built-in mechanisms for adjustments, the U.S. Constitution has designed a remarkable system capable of weathering political storms and societal shifts. The message could not be clearer: Change is welcome here. It is this confidence and openness to change that has given the country a resilient structure capable of absorbing shocks, correcting course, and overcoming threats.

Tried, Tested, and True

The American Civil War is a case in point. A crisis that would have fractured most nations for good, the Union was preserved as America endured. Though the Reconstruction era was hardly perfect, America demonstrated a capacity for constitutional renewal as the country came together in national healing.

The twentieth century saw America transition from the domestic battleground to the global stage. When the Great Depression pivoted others towards authoritarianism, America turned to its democratic institutions and community spirit to rebuild. The New Deal engineered massive economic reforms, demonstrating to the world that a free-market democracy can look after its citizens without sacrificing their liberty.

The Cold War era saw America battle nuclear anxiety, proxy wars, and intense ideological differences against the Soviet Union. At the same time, the Civil Rights Movement challenged America to live up to its founding creed of equality. In the end, America not only confronted deep-seated internal injustices with landmark legislation like the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 but also won the global ideological fight against communism.

If you can dream it, you can do it.

Those quick to write off American exceptionalism often err in interpreting it as a claim of moral perfection. America might have strived to be moral crusaders, but it has never claimed to be morally perfect. What makes it exceptional, besides its capacity for self-correction and relentless pursuit of progress, is its entrepreneurial spirit that drives economic innovation and technological advancement.

While others are still twiddling their thumbs in fossilized bureaucracy, American ingenuity has blazed ahead to reshape the modern world, from the Internet to iPhones and social media to artificial intelligence. America, more than any other, understands that only by an embrace of risk and individual liberty can tomorrow be better than today. The American Dream is not a myth but a proven experiment that anyone, regardless of their skin color, language, or background, can achieve success through hard work.

Little wonder that America, despite all its warts and flaws, continues to function as a powerful magnet that attracts talent and ambition from every corner of the globe. As Singapore’s founding father once said, “China can draw on a talent pool of 1.3 billion people, but America can draw on a talent pool of 7 billion people (the world’s population at the time of his saying) and recombine them in a diverse culture that exudes creativity…”

Therefore, while others are thumbing their nose at the tender age of America and looking at their own immigrants in scornful disdain, the country’s national spirit is constantly rejuvenated by newcomers, with some literally risking a swim through ocean waters just to get ashore.

Of course, America is not immune to problems in the modern era, but it recognizes the importance and value of a vibrant free press, a decentralized system, and an active civil society. These vital ingredients, together with its resilience and exceptionalism, are living dynamics wrought about by the constant renewal America confidently welcomes from each generation.

The nation is thus defined not by the absence of struggle, but by its characteristic response to it. By treating its core values as a guide rather than a finished product, America can be expected to continue on its enduring journey. In other words, while the light on the hill may flicker and dim from time to time, it will remain a beacon of hope and an enduring monument to a self-correcting ideal that bravely regenerates through the restless aspirations of its people.

Happy 250th. God bless America.