ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Thieves steal around €4 million in jewellery from French museum

By FRANCE 24
France (FILES) This photograph shows the logo of French luxury crystal manufacturer Lalique displayed on the facade of the groups factory in Wingen-sur-Moder, eastern France on December 5, 2007. - AFP, Olivier Morin
SUN, 05 JUL 2026
(FILES) This photograph shows the logo of French luxury crystal manufacturer Lalique displayed on the facade of the group's factory in Wingen-sur-Moder, eastern France on December 5, 2007. - © AFP, Olivier Morin

Jewellery worth millions of euros was stolen in a burglary at the museum of French luxury glassmaker Lalique on Sunday, the company and an investigation source said.

The thief or thieves broke in to the museum in Wingen-sur-Moder in northeastern France around 5:30 am (0330 GMT) and headed straight for the jewellery room, the source close to the investigation told AFP.

"Around twenty pieces of jewellery were stolen. The loss is currently being assessed but could amount to several million euros, likely close to four million," the source said.

The museum said on its website that it will be closed for several days because of the burglary.

"An alarm went off, but by the time the security company had completed its checks, it was a cleaning lady who arrived first on the scene and called the police," the investigation source added.

The CCTV footage is currently being examined.
Read more Louvre heist: five things to know about missing jewellery

The museum, dedicated to the Art Nouveau and Art Deco jeweller and glassmaker Rene Lalique, was opened in 2011 near the company's factory.

A dramatic daytime jewel heist at the Louvre museum in Paris in October last year put security at French museums and galleries under the spotlight.

Thieves made off with $102 million worth of jewellery from the Louvre in a raid lasting less than eight minutes.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

FRANCE 24
FRANCE 24

International breaking news, top stories and headlinesPage: france24

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mahama Govt Targets Mega Palm Processing Factory for Akyem Abuakwa Mahama Govt Targets Mega Palm Processing Factory for Akyem Abuakwa

2 hours ago

Melcom Confirms No Casualties as Massive Tema Free Zones Warehouse Fire Disrupts Operations Melcom Confirms No Casualties as Massive Tema Free Zones Warehouse Fire Disrupts...

2 hours ago

AU Demands Urgent Action as Coordinated Terror Attacks Rock Mali AU Demands Urgent Action as Coordinated Terror Attacks Rock Mali

2 hours ago

Haruna Iddrisu Warns University Councils: ‘Stop Interfering in DaytoDay Management’ Haruna Iddrisu Warns University Councils: ‘Stop Interfering in Day‑to‑Day Manage...

3 hours ago

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Irans Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf with officials attend a prayer during a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran July 5, 2026. - Reuters Three sons of Iran's slain leader Khamenei appear at funeral, not successor Mojt...

8 hours ago

Fire engulfs Melcom Warehouse at Tema Free Zones enclave Fire engulfs Melcom Warehouse at Tema Free Zones enclave

8 hours ago

Four-year-old missing after falling into River Adjei in Ga South Four-year-old missing after falling into River Adjei in Ga South

8 hours ago

Police recover GH¢140,000 and AK-47 after Mobile Money robbery at Lashibi Police recover GH¢140,000 and AK-47 after Mobile Money robbery at Lashibi

8 hours ago

Some university courses are useless – Dr Adutwum identifies two programmes Some university courses are 'useless' – Dr Adutwum identifies two programmes

8 hours ago

Driver dies in fatal diesel tanker blazeat Asutuare Junction Driver dies in fatal diesel tanker blaze at Asutuare Junction

Just in....
body-container-line