America Draws Down, Abuja Reassures: Inside the US Troop Withdrawal from Nigeria's Lake Chad Basin

The United States has withdrawn the bulk of its forces deployed for a joint counterterrorism operation in Nigeria's Lake Chad Basin, even as both countries move to reassure the public that the underlying security partnership and Nigeria's own military posture remains intact.

The Announcement

The Commander of US Air Forces in Europe-Africa, General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, confirmed the drawdown on Thursday, July 2, during a digital press briefing on the outcome of the 2026 African Chiefs of Defence Conference. He said the specific mission that brought roughly 200 US personnel into Nigeria in February 2026 supporting intelligence, surveillance and counterterrorism operations against ISIS-West Africa Province had concluded, and most of the American troops involved had since departed. Anderson stressed, however, that Washington remains committed to continuing intelligence sharing and broader security cooperation at Abuja's request, describing Nigeria as a large, capable partner with a strong military rather than a country the US needs to permanently garrison.

What the Deployment Achieved

The February deployment followed President Donald Trump's redesignation of Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern," alongside a pledge to intensify US support against terrorist groups operating there. In the months that followed, joint US-Nigerian intelligence work supported a December 25, 2025 airstrike on two terrorist enclaves in Sokoto State's Bauni Forest, and culminated in May 2026 with a joint operation that killed Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki, described by Anderson as the second-in-command of the global ISIS network, at his hideout in Borno State.

Anderson also credited the broader US-Africa intelligence partnership with helping identify and enable the interception, by a Spanish naval vessel, of a 31-tonne cocaine shipment moving along the West African coast which he called the largest maritime drug seizure on record.

The Army's Message: Business as Usual

Responding to the withdrawal, Nigerian Army spokesperson Major General Michael Onoja told the BBC that the drawdown of US forces would not affect how the Army conducts its operations, framing the shift as consistent with the nature of the original deployment a time-limited mission built around a specific counterterrorism objective, not a standing foreign military presence in Nigeria.

His remarks are consistent with Anderson's own characterization of the withdrawal as evidence that targeted intelligence cooperation, rather than long-term troop deployments, is the more sustainable model going forward.

Reading the Timing

The withdrawal lands at a sensitive moment for Nigeria's security establishment, days after a separate story broke revealing that 104 soldiers from the 162 Amphibious Battalion in Borno State had been declared deserters following a deadly ISWAP attack on their base in early June. Whether or not the two developments are directly connected, the coincidence places renewed public and international scrutiny on the resilience of Nigeria's counterterrorism architecture just as one of its key external partners scales back its direct footprint even as Washington insists intelligence-sharing arrangements, which officials credit with recent high-value successes, remain firmly in place.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880

Sources

Punch Nigeria, "US withdraws troops deployed to Nigeria, retains intelligence partnership," July 2, 2026 (Solomon Odeniyi)

Daily Post Nigeria, "US withdraws troops from Nigeria," July 2, 2026

Daily Trust, "US withdraws troops deployed to Nigeria," July 3, 2026

Premium Times / Sahara Reporters, reporting on the 162 Amphibious Battalion desertion case, June 29–30, 2026