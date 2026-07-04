"Your DNA Will Always Be Living": Peter's 40-Year Search for His British Soldier Father in Kenya

Among the most striking accounts in the BBC's landmark investigation "Searching for Soldier Dad" is that of Peter, whose mother fell pregnant by a British soldier stationed at the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK), near Nanyuki, before the man returned to the UK, leaving her to raise their son alone.

A Childhood Marked by Difference

Peter grew up in poverty, and as one of the only mixed-race children in his community faced sustained discrimination growing up. He made repeated attempts over the years to trace his father, including approaching a British military base directly, but each effort ended in a dead end. Eventually, he gave up the search altogether, rebuilt his life, and became a father himself.

A Breakthrough Through DNA

Years later, new evidence emerged that reopened the case. Investigators working with the BBC used a distant-relative DNA match on commercially available ancestry databases to trace Peter's father, who was eventually located living in England closing a gap that had defined much of Peter's life.

Part of a Much Larger Pattern

Peter's story is one of dozens uncovered in a two-year BBC investigation, which found that children ranging in age from three to seventy had been fathered by men serving at BATUK since the 1950s a base through which more than 5,000 British personnel rotate annually. Working with UK-based children's rights lawyer James Netto, Kenyan human rights lawyer Kelvin Kubai, and geneticist Professor Denise Syndercombe Court of King's College London, the team has so far identified around 20 men as fathers through DNA and legal processes, with paternity legally confirmed in 12 cases by the UK's highest Family Court judge making most of those children eligible for British citizenship and, where still minors or in further education, child support under UK law.

Not About Money, But Identity

Netto has been explicit that the motivation driving these families is not financial. As he put it, these are not people chasing a payout they simply want to know their own family and heritage, which he frames as a basic right. Kelvin Kubai, who has since founded a charity called Connecting Roots Kenya to support affected families, described the DNA-tracing work as "the beginning of justice," noting that even after a person dies, their DNA persists through living relatives who can still be found.

Mixed Responses From Fathers

The investigation found a range of reactions among the men identified. Some fathers have responded warmly one former soldier, Phil, initially failed to respond to his daughter's outreach on Facebook, citing his own struggles adjusting to civilian life at the time, but has since reconnected and is now providing financial support. Others have not engaged at all. Responding to the investigation's findings, the British Army said paternity claims involving its personnel are treated as a private matter, while noting that it cooperates with local child support authorities where claims arise and that all personnel deployed to Kenya receive clear guidance on expected standards of conduct.

The Wider Reckoning

The investigation has also prompted a Kenyan parliamentary inquiry, which has called for new accountability mechanisms including systematic DNA testing and psychosocial support for children born to BATUK soldiers. Kubai has resisted calls for an outright ban on relationships between soldiers and local women, arguing such a ban would itself be discriminatory; his preferred solution is ensuring accountability when children are conceived during deployment, rather than restricting relationships themselves. The full findings are detailed in the BBC's five-part podcast series and companion documentary, "Searching for Soldier Dad."

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880

Sources

Guardian Nigeria, "BBC uncovers abandoned children of British soldiers in Kenya"

The Nigerian Voice, "BBC Investigation: DNA uncovers British soldiers' children left behind in Kenya"

ModernGhana.com, "BBC Africa Eye: Kenyan Children Find Their Absent UK Military Fathers"

Grand Pinnacle Tribune, "DNA Breakthrough Unites Kenyan Children With Absent British Fathers"