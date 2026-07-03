Ghana Reaffirms Commitment to Stronger Bilateral Relations with Egypt

Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening its longstanding diplomatic relations with the Arab Republic of Egypt following the presentation of Letters of Credence by Ghana's Ambassador to Egypt, H.E. Prof. Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah, to the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, at a ceremony in Cairo.

Following the formal presentation of his credentials, Ambassador Korantwi-Barimah conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, to President Al-Sisi and reaffirmed Ghana's desire to further strengthen the historic partnership between the two African nations.

The Ambassador expressed appreciation to President Al-Sisi for the invitation extended to President Mahama to attend the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum in November 2025, describing the gesture as a reflection of the cordial relations that continue to exist between Ghana and Egypt.

In the spirit of the enduring friendship between the two countries, Ambassador Korantwi-Barimah conveyed President Mahama's invitation to President Al-Sisi to undertake an official State Visit to Ghana at a mutually convenient time. Such a visit, he noted, would further elevate bilateral cooperation and pave the way for a strategic partnership between Accra and Cairo.

The Ambassador recalled that the relationship between Ghana and Egypt dates back to the 1950s and was built on the shared vision of Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and Egypt's former President, Gamal Abdel Nasser. He paid tribute to the two iconic African leaders for championing Pan-Africanism, the liberation of the continent, and the ideals of African unity, whose legacy continues to inspire cooperation between the two nations.

He observed that the strong foundation established by the two statesmen has enabled Ghana and Egypt to maintain close diplomatic ties over the decades and continues to serve as a model for African solidarity and cooperation.

Ambassador Korantwi-Barimah also announced that Presidents Mahama and Al-Sisi are expected to meet on the sidelines of the 8th African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting, scheduled to take place in El Alamein in October 2026, where they are expected to discuss issues of mutual interest and explore avenues for strengthening bilateral collaboration.

As part of efforts to facilitate closer diplomatic engagement, the Ambassador proposed the conclusion of a reciprocal Visa Waiver Agreement for holders of diplomatic and service passports between Ghana and Egypt. He also appealed for the facilitation of appropriate work permits and residence visas for Ghanaian locally recruited staff serving at the Embassy of Ghana in Cairo.

On economic cooperation, Ambassador Korantwi-Barimah reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to working with Egypt to maximise the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the aspirations of the African Union's Agenda 2063.

He underscored the enormous trade and investment opportunities available in both countries and called for the reactivation of the Ghana-Egypt Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) to promote greater collaboration in trade, investment, agriculture, infrastructure, education, tourism, technology, and other sectors of mutual interest.

The Ambassador further commended Egypt's achievements in infrastructure development through Public-Private Partnerships, describing the country's experience as an important model from which Ghana could draw valuable lessons while sharing its own development experiences.

On regional peace and security, Ambassador Korantwi-Barimah reaffirmed Ghana's support for Egypt's longstanding efforts toward achieving lasting peace in the Middle East, particularly its advocacy for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. He also reiterated Ghana's support for Egypt's call for the immediate commencement of early recovery and reconstruction efforts in Palestine, alongside the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to affected civilians.

The Ambassador congratulated Egypt on the successful launch and sustained impact of the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development, describing it as an important African platform for advancing peace, security, and development across the continent.

On multilateral cooperation, he congratulated Egypt on the election of Dr. Khaled El-Enany as Director-General of UNESCO, making history as the first Egyptian, the first Arab, and only the second African to occupy the position. He reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to working closely with Egypt within regional and international organisations to advance shared African priorities and strengthen cooperation on matters of global concern.

Ambassador Korantwi-Barimah concluded by expressing his profound appreciation to President Al-Sisi, the Government, and the people of Egypt for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him since his arrival in Cairo. He pledged to work tirelessly during his tenure to further deepen the bonds of friendship, cooperation, and mutual respect that have characterised Ghana-Egypt relations for more than six decades.

The presentation of the Letters of Credence marks the formal commencement of Ambassador Korantwi-Barimah's diplomatic mission in Egypt and is expected to inject renewed momentum into the longstanding partnership between the two countries, anchored in a shared commitment to African unity, peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.