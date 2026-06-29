A World of Expectation and Forgotten Gratitude

We live in a society where expectations are greater than appreciation. The same zeal used in attracting favors from people is not always the same zeal used in showing appreciation. In many instances, effort is demanded with urgency, but gratitude is offered sparingly.

You will never truly know how much you are valued until you are no longer able to meet people’s needs. It is often in absence that worth is measured, not in presence. And at that point, you may be discarded like a blocked SIM card, a thrown away milk can, or trampled like a doormat.

This is a cruel world, infected with an unexplainable sense of entitlement, where people are easily forgotten and buried even in the minds of those who once drew from the wells of our labor and drank from it. What was once celebrated becomes invisible. What was once needed becomes replaceable. And what was once appreciated becomes a memory too quickly erased.

As long as this world exists, we will continue to encounter people from all walks of life who exhibit these abysmal traits. Human relationships, in their imperfection, will always carry moments of ingratitude, neglect, and forgetfulness. Yet this is not the full story of humanity.

However, God always sends an angel our way, someone who genuinely appreciates your toil and the token of kindness you have shown them. These individuals stand out quietly but significantly in a world that often forgets to say thank you. They do not only receive kindness; they recognize it, value it, and reflect it back with sincerity.

These individuals make a million fold difference. They become the bedrock from which flows strength and gratitude, enabling us to continue in kindness despite the many whose uncultured behavior seeks to derail us. In their presence, we are reminded that goodness is not wasted, and that appreciation, though rare, still exists.

In a world shaped by expectation, it is these rare hearts that preserve the dignity of giving, and keep alive the hope that kindness still matters.

And yet, even with these rare reminders of gratitude, one must learn to navigate life with wisdom rather than resentment. For if we allow disappointment to define our giving, we slowly begin to withdraw the very goodness that makes us human.

There is a delicate balance between being generous and being used, between being kind and being taken for granted. Experience teaches that not every hand stretched toward you is drawn by sincerity, and not every smile carries appreciation. Some are present only for what they can receive, not for who you are or what you represent.

Still, the answer is not to become bitter. Bitterness corrodes the spirit and turns kindness into suspicion. Instead, we must learn discernment to give where it is valued, to invest where it is respected, and to recognize when silence is wiser than continued sacrifice.

The truth remains that life will not always reward goodness immediately. Some seasons will feel unfair, and some hearts will feel ungrateful. But even in those moments, character is being shaped in silence. Integrity is not built in applause; it is built in obscurity, where no one sees and few acknowledge.

And so, the call is not to stop being kind, but to become steady in kindness. Not blind kindness that ignores reality, but grounded kindness that understands human imperfection and still chooses to do good without expectation of return.

Because in the end, what we give in sincerity is never truly lost. It may not return from the same people, or in the same way, but it always finds its way back, sometimes through peace, sometimes through unexpected people, and sometimes through the quiet assurance that we remained true to ourselves in a world that often forgets.

By: Richard Tawiah