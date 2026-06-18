Two young men arraigned over alleged robbery, assault in Ashaiman

Two young men have been arraigned before a court in connection with an alleged robbery and assault incident that occurred at Ashaiman in the early hours of June 13, 2026.

The accused, Mohammed Saad, 18, and Aaron Tetteh, 19, are facing robbery-related charges following investigations by the police.

According to police reports, the complainant, Annette Bless Mantebea, a 29-year-old trader residing at Zongo Laka in Ashaiman, was attacked at about 2:00 a.m. near the Ashaiman Pesewa Plaza area while walking alone.

Investigators say Mohammed Saad allegedly assaulted the complainant and attempted to rob her of a handbag containing GH¢300. During a struggle, the complainant reportedly managed to retrieve the bag. However, the suspect is alleged to have seized her Tecno Pop 8 mobile phone, valued at GH¢1,000, before attempting to flee.

Police further allege that Aaron Tetteh was waiting nearby on a black Royal Eagle motorbike with registration number M 25 GT 1028 to facilitate their escape after the incident.

While Aaron Tetteh allegedly fled the scene, Mohammed Saad was arrested with the assistance of members of the public.

The complainant sustained injuries during the attack, including damage to her front teeth. She was subsequently issued with a police medical report form and received treatment at the Ashaiman Municipal Hospital, where medical personnel confirmed the injuries.

Police said further investigations led to the arrest of Aaron Tetteh on June 15, 2026, after the father of the first accused reportedly brought him to the police station. He was subsequently identified as a suspected accomplice and taken into custody to assist with investigations.

During the investigation process, Aaron Tetteh allegedly led officers to the residence of the owner of the motorbike believed to have been used in the incident. However, neither the owner nor the motorbike was found.

According to police, both accused persons gave caution statements in which they allegedly admitted involvement in the offence.

The complainant's handbag and mobile phone have since been retrieved and retained by the police as exhibits.

The two accused persons are currently standing trial as investigations and prosecution of the case continue.