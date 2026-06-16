ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

California Governor Newsom says Trump ordered investigation into him and his wife

By FRANCE 24 - RFI
United States File photo: California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a rally with Harris County Democrats for Democrats’ redistricting campaign, November 8, 2025, in Houston, Texas. - Karen Warren, AP
TUE, 16 JUN 2026
File photo: California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a rally with Harris County Democrats for Democrats’ redistricting campaign, November 8, 2025, in Houston, Texas. - © Karen Warren, AP

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday that he and his wife are the victims of a politically motivated investigation launched by the Donald Trump administration.  

The nature of the alleged investigation was not immediately clear. Newsom said in a video posted on X that federal agents in recent days have knocked on the doors of his friends and former employees and have asked for records, “not because they found a crime, but because they're simply trying to find one”.

“Donald Trump isn't just coming after me because of my mean tweets,” Newsom said, referencing his use of social media to mock Trump.

“He's coming after me because I'm considering running for president, because he hates that I've consistently called him out over and over again for his lies and deceit.”

Newsom's office said the inquiry appears to have recently expanded into “increasingly personal matters involving the Governor's family and professional network”. 

“One by one, anyone who has challenged Donald Trump has ended up on his hit list, and today I proudly join that list,” Newsom said in the video.

Read more 'Dark woke' Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom trolls Trump with AI satire

Newsom called the president “corrupt” and said the alleged investigation is another example of the president abusing the justice system to prosecute his political opponents, referencing an indictment filed against former FBI director James Comey that was later dismissed.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the governor's wife, said the investigation showed that Trump is unfit for office. “There are clearly no boundaries to what Donald Trump will do to get his way or to challenge those who get in his way,” she said in a statement.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed that there are multiple federal investigations into people around Newsom, including one related to his wife's taxes. The probes began last year after whistleblower complaints inside the California government, and the political leadership in Washington was not involved in the decision to open them, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to publicly discuss ongoing investigations.

The president has repeatedly gone after the Democrat-dominated state during his second term including by curbing a signature plan to reduce planet-warning emissions from cars, withholding aid for wildfire recovery and suing over state policies supporting transgender student-athletes.

The state has pushed back by suing the federal government dozens of times.

It is the latest known Justice Department investigations related to one of Trump's foes, a trend that has sparked criticism that the administration is using the law enforcement agency as a political weapon. 

The Justice Department has also opened investigations into or brought prosecutions against former FBI director James Comey, New York attorney general Letitia James, former CIA director John Brennan, former Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and E. Jean Carroll, the columnist who won a 2023 civil sexual assault suit against the president, among other perceived political enemies of the president. 

(FRANCE 24 with AP, Reuters)

FRANCE 24
FRANCE 24

International breaking news, top stories and headlinesPage: france24

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

4 hours ago

VIDEO: Watch the only community toilet carried away by floods VIDEO: Watch the only community toilet carried away by floods

5 hours ago

Sedina Tamakloe unwell and currently under house arrest – Franklin Cudjoe discloses Sedina Tamakloe unwell and currently under house arrest – Franklin Cudjoe disclo...

5 hours ago

Ofaakor Court remands suspect, grants GH¢70,000 bail to accomplice overvehicle sale fraud Ofaakor Court remands suspect, grants GH¢70,000 bail to accomplice over vehicle ...

5 hours ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza We don’t owe Tema Motorway contractor any amount of money — Agbodza

5 hours ago

Swift response by Saki High Tension residents helpscontainwarehouse blaze inKponeKatamanso Swift response by Saki High Tension residents helps contain warehouse blaze in K...

5 hours ago

Bank of Ghana converts 147 rural and community banks into community banks Bank of Ghana converts 147 rural and community banks into community banks

5 hours ago

Suspects in their fake military uniforms Five fake soldiers grabbed for armed robbery at Ashanti mining community

6 hours ago

Bawumia appoints Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Chief of Staff as he restructure his office Bawumia appoints Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Chief of Staff as he restructure his offic...

6 hours ago

Sam George announces major reduction in MTN Fibre broadband prices effective June 17 Sam George announces major reduction in MTN Fibre broadband prices effective Jun...

6 hours ago

Concerned citizen gives EC seven-day ultimatum overAnyakoby-election delay Concerned citizen gives EC seven-day ultimatum over Anyako by-election delay

Just in....
body-container-line