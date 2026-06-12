Football Then vs Now is more Sport Science than Survival

THE FITNESS SHIFT

Are footballers fitter, or just more protected? Football’s definition of “fitness” has changed completely.

THEN

1970s-1990s – It was “run till you drop.” Only 1-2 substitutions allowed, so injured players either played through pain or left their team with 10 men. Training was all long-distance runs + heavy weights. Water breaks? None till halftime. Pitches were muddy and balls were heavy leather, so every sprint cost more energy. Medical checks were basic, so cardiac issues were often missed or dismissed as “bad luck.” The mindset was clear: mental toughness was greater than sports science.

Legends like Roy Keane, Paolo Maldini, Lothar Matthäus became icons for playing 90 mins non-stop. But many retired with chronic injuries and undiagnosed heart problems. Fans called them “real men,” but the cost was high.

NOW

In 2020s, Football is a science experiment. 5 substitutions per game since 2020, plus 1 extra for concussion. GPS vests track every sprint, distance, and heart rate. Recovery now includes cryotherapy, sleep coaches, and nutritionists. Rotation policies protect players from burnout. The new mindset: “Availability is ability.” A player who lasts 15 seasons is more valuable than one who burns out in 5.

Fans say it’s “soft.” Sports scientists say it’s “sustainable.” Data proves modern players actually cover more distance and sprint faster than players in 1990.

THE TRAGEDIES THAT FORCED CHANGE

Intermittent breaks and stricter rules did not come from comfort. They came from loss and key incidents. These have changed football. Among the incidents include:

1. Marc-Vivien Foé of Cameroon, in 2003, collapsed and died in the middle of the game during Confederations Cup at age 28 from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. No defibrillator on pitch.

Rule change: FIFA made ECG and medical screening mandatory for all tournaments.

2. Antonio Puerta of Sevilla, in 2007, collapsed twice on pitch due to arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy. He died 3 days later at age 22.

Rule change: La Liga + UEFA mandated defibrillators and full medical teams at every stadium.

3. Fabrice Muamba on Bolton in 2012 had cardiac arrest on live TV vs Tottenham. His heart stopped for 78 mins. He survived because of immediate Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. (CPR) and defibrillator. He eventually retired at age 24.

Rule change: Premier League mandated pitch-side Automated External Defibrillator (AEDs) and CPR training for all staff.

4. Christian Eriksen of Denmark during the Euro 2020, collapsed during the match against Finland but was saved within 2 mins by the team doctor, Morten Boesen and defibrillator.

Rule change: UEFA now requires “medical emergency action plans” and 1 doctor per bench. Sparked global player welfare debate.

5. Heatstroke cases from 2021to 2024 caused rise in heat-related collapses in summer tournaments.

Rule change: FIFA cooling breaks now mandatory at 32°C wet bulb globe temperature.

FIFA’S NEW RULES AND FINAL VERDICT

The essence is that modern football has shifted from valuing endurance and “playing through pain” to prioritising player welfare and sustainability. FIFA/IFAB’s protections include 5 substitutions, cooling breaks, concussion protocols, mandatory medical teams, and calendar caps. All these exist to prevent injuries, heatstroke, and cardiac incidents before they become fatal. The rules recognise that players are not machines; by managing workload and enforcing immediate medical care, the game protects athletes’ health and extends their careers. Football stopped treating players as disposable and started treating them as its most valuable asset because, protecting players is what protects the game itself.

The current FIFA/IFAB protections are:

1. 5 Substitutions Rule: This has been permanent since the year 2022. The essence is to protects players in congested calendars like World Cup, Club World Cup, UCL and among others

2. Cooling/Drinks Breaks: This is referred to as the Law 7 where the Referee can pause for 3 to 5 minutes in each half if temperature is higher 32°C Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT).

3. Concussion Protocol: This refers to the extra substitution and 12 minutes off-pitch assessment. Head injuries cannot be “played through” anymore.

4. Medical Requirements: As part of the Referee’s having full authority of Law 5, the Referee must stop play for any serious injury. Also, every stadium must have AED and well-trained medical team.

5. Calendar Management: FIFA now caps max games and mandates with 25-day off-season after major tournaments. It is a structured, global framework that dictates dates for official and friendly international football matches. Its core purpose is to harmonise the schedules of domestic leagues, confederations, and national teams while mandating periods for player rest, release, and national duties. FIFA's objective in this process is to make a football calendar that is “fit-for-purpose” for modern needs, contributing for the improvement of the quality.

CONCLUSION

Modern football is no longer a test of survival it is a product of sport science. The shift from “run till you drop” to structured protections like 5 substitutions, cooling breaks, concussion protocols, mandatory medical teams, and calendar caps shows the game has learned from tragedy. Every rule exists because a player’s life was lost or nearly lost on the pitch. Old-school players were not superhuman; they were under-protected. We confused “suffering” with “fitness.” Today’s players are fitter and smarter. They run more, sprint faster, and play more games, but science stops them before their heart does. FIFA’s new rules are not making football soft they are making sure the next Eriksen walks off the pitch and also, the next 28-year-old, retires on his terms, not in a coffin. The real victory is no longer playing through pain. It is finishing your career healthy. Football did not get weaker. It got wiser because, the best ability in modern football is not stamina, it is survival and protecting players is what ultimately protects the game itself.