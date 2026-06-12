The truth behind SA xenophobia

Nelson Mandela was freed after 27 years in prison on Robbin Island. Spending his first night with the Oppenheimer family instead of Peace Nobel Prize winner Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the white elite of SA, having lost its grip on power through the system of apartheid, sold his black South Africans to the ANC.

The African National Congress has ruled South Africa since 1994, a country rich in minerals. Again and again, black South Africans voted for the ANC and kept their ideology and system in power. Instead of looking behind ANC\`s sweet campaign words, launching moral attacks against the white minority in the country and former colonial masters, their members, from the top of the presidency down to the foot soldiers, allowed themselves to be corrupted with money by the white rich elite. Mismanagement of the country by the ANC has led to economic downfall for 60% of the youth and overall 45-50% unemploment mainly in the black community of South Africa. Unemployment leads to a high crime rate, earning Johannesburg the nickname "Crime City".

Black ANC foot soldiers are disappointed about the black party they have voted for, not any foreign legal or illegal foreigners, who feel empowered to use their anger against legal and illegal black foreigners. Their frustration blinds them to the fact that the intentionally failed ANC policy has created the current devastating situation, not the black legal and illegal foreigners. Instead of revolting against the ANC to make them leave politics and solve the problems with another party, which sides with the black majority, black South Africans beat up black legal and illegal foreigners, looting their shops and make white South Africans leave the country out of fear for their lives, and processions leave the country (1985-2021 612.000 white migrants to Europe or the USA.

Xenophobia in South Africa has had a long-standing tradition since 1994 in multiple waves. Black South African voters refuse to vote against the ANC out of hate against the white minority, which had made them suffer under apartheid and colonial times. They see white not as the solution to their problems but as the cause of their problems. Rich white businessmen provide jobs for them, which makes them stand out of reach of their angry hands and sticks. The angry mob cannot leave their skin and stop seeing the white man as a moral and factual enemy. This would put their values upside down.

Refusing to revolt against the ANC, feeling the heat of the moment, unable to think wisely and clearly, the mob attacks innocent legal migrants in South Africa. The ANC failed to protect the country from drug dealers, illegal migrants and foreign criminals. Still, the mob does not see the responsibility with the successive governments they voted into office since 1994. Without the black SA majority having voted for the ANC, today\`s devastating situation would most likely not have existed. The black South African brought the problem onto himself, about which he is now frustrated.

Critical observers look behind the obvious and even the move of other African countries repatriating their nationals back home. In these other African countries, corruption levels are high, and mismanagement has downgraded the nations in the light of African minerals. When the dust of high emotions has settled, and the core of the mess shows itself bright and clear, the question will take centre stage again, which race is the better race, white or black?