Your Children Are Not Your Pension Plan

Pension

In many Ghanaian homes, there is a deeply held belief that parents who sacrifice for their children are entitled to financial support in return when they grow old. It is a value rooted in family solidarity, gratitude, and cultural responsibility. Yet, as society evolves and economic pressures intensify, it is worth reconsidering an uncomfortable but important truth: parenthood is a responsibility, not a retirement strategy.

Raising children is one of the most significant commitments a person can make. Parents are morally and legally obligated to provide food, shelter, education, guidance, and protection for their children. This duty exists because parents choose to bring children into the world; children do not choose to be born.

For this reason, parental care should never be viewed as a loan that must be repaid with interest. When children are raised with the expectation that they will eventually serve as financial security for their parents, family relationships can become transactional rather than loving. What should be built on affection and mutual respect risks being reduced to a system of obligations and debts.

The Hidden Cost of the “Investment” Mentality

The notion that children are a form of retirement insurance creates several challenges for both generations.

Pressure on Young Adults

Many young professionals in Ghana enter the workforce already carrying heavy financial responsibilities. Beyond supporting themselves, they are often expected to provide for parents, siblings, and extended family members.

As a result, many delay important life decisions such as marriage, home ownership, entrepreneurship, or further education. Instead of building wealth and stability for their own future, they struggle to meet growing family obligations.

Poor Retirement Planning

Another consequence is that some parents neglect long-term financial planning because they assume their children will take care of them later in life. Savings, investments, pension contributions, and other retirement preparations are postponed or ignored altogether.

This approach places both parents and children in a vulnerable position. Economic circumstances can change unexpectedly, and children may not always have the financial capacity to provide the level of support expected of them.

Entitlement Replacing Gratitude

Support given freely is an act of love. Support demanded as an obligation often breeds resentment.

When parents view assistance from their children as something they are automatically owed, appreciation can give way to entitlement. Genuine gratitude cannot be forced. It flourishes when support is offered willingly rather than extracted through guilt or pressure.

What Children Owe Their Parents

None of this suggests that children should abandon their parents or ignore their needs. Respect, honor, care, and appreciation remain important values in every healthy society.

Children should recognize the sacrifices made on their behalf and, where possible, provide support to aging parents. However, such support should be understood as an expression of gratitude and love—not the repayment of a debt.

The most successful parents are those who raise independent, capable adults. The goal of parenting is not to create lifelong dependents or debtors, but to nurture individuals who can thrive on their own.

A Better Approach to Aging and Family Support

As Ghana continues to modernize, families must adopt a more sustainable approach to intergenerational responsibility.

Plan for Retirement

Parents should take active steps to secure their future through pension schemes, personal savings, investments, treasury bills, rental income, and other financial instruments. Even modest contributions made consistently over time can provide valuable security in old age.

Teach Financial Literacy

Rather than telling children that they will one day provide for their parents, families should focus on teaching financial responsibility, saving, investing, and wealth creation. Children who become financially stable are often better positioned to assist their parents voluntarily.

Respect Healthy Boundaries

Supporting family members is admirable, but it should not come at the expense of one's own well-being, marriage, health, or future. Healthy boundaries allow adult children to help where they can without sacrificing their own financial stability.

Conclusion

Parents should care for their children because it is the right thing to do, not because they expect a financial return on their investment. The purpose of parenting is to give children the tools to succeed, not to bind them with lifelong obligations.

When parents invest in their children's character, education, and independence, they create the foundation for lasting relationships built on love and respect. In many cases, those children will gladly support their parents later in life—not because they are compelled to, but because they genuinely want to.

A parent's greatest achievement is not raising a child who feels indebted forever. It is raising a child who no longer needs them, yet still chooses to stand by them.