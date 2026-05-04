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Transparency International Ghana launches Governance and Integrity Policy Dialogue series

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
Social News Transparency International Ghana launches Governance and Integrity Policy Dialogue series
MON, 04 MAY 2026

Transparency International Ghana (TI Ghana), the local chapter of the global anti-corruption movement, has launched a new Governance and Integrity Policy Dialogue Series (GIPDS) aimed at confronting systemic corruption and strengthening public accountability across key sectors.

GIPDS is to serve as a holistic platform and calculated step in the nation’s collective journey to strengthen integrity, transparency, and accountability in Ghana’s governance systems.

The Reverend Emmanuel Ansah, TI-Ghana Board Chair who launched GIPDS in Accra, explained that it would provide a platform for rigorous, evidence-based discussions to translate governance research, policy ideas and analysis into actionable reform proposals.

“These engagements will directly support TI-Ghana’s advocacy and policy engagement with the government and other stakeholders and keep members informed about emerging governance issues while drawing on their diverse expertise to generate practical, evidence-based policy alternatives for government consideration,” he said.

He explained that the Dialogue Series has been designed to provide a structured, evidence‑based forum where diverse perspectives converge to generate practical policy solutions.

The maiden presentation was delivered virtually by Mr Vitus Azeem, former Executive Director of the then Ghana Integrity Initiative and seasoned anti-corruption advocate and was moderated by Mr Michael Kwame Boadi, the Fundraising Manager, TI Ghana.

TI-Ghana members, civil society organisations devoted to the fight against corruption, governance institutions, faith-based organisations, and distinguished personalities, including Mr Joseph Whittal, Commissioner of CHRAJ, and Mrs Beauty Emefa Narteh, Executive Secretary of Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), participated in the launch.

Rev. Ansah said through rigorous discussion and collaboration, "We aim to deepen understanding of emerging governance and anti-corruption issues.”

He said the dialogue series would be anchored on policy debates within Ghana’s legal and institutional frameworks and produce credible policy inputs to strengthen TI Ghana’s advocacy agenda.

The TI-Ghana Board Chairman said it is also designed and structured to enhance member engagement and foster stronger coordination in reform efforts.

He said the expected outcomes of these series include a more informed membership, stronger interaction with governance experts, and evidence‑based contributions that will enhance the credibility and influence of TI Ghana’s advocacy.

Mrs Mary Awelana Addah, TI-Ghana Executive Director, in her remarks, stated GIPDS is a further demonstration of the commitment of anti-corruption bodies to promote integrity and accountability, stressing “TI-Ghana recognises the critical role of sustained civic engagement and informed policy dialogue in advancing anti-corruption reforms.”

Mrs Addah stressed that corruption, procurement fraud, and weak enforcement continue to cost the state billions in lost revenue each year; therefore, the dialogue series is designed to move from diagnosis to action.

The TI-Ghana Executive Director stressed that its expected outcomes include a more informed membership, stronger interaction with governance experts, and evidence-based contributions that will enhance the credibility and influence of TI Ghana’s advocacy.

“We invite you to engage fully, share your insights, and contribute to shaping actionable proposals that will strengthen Ghana’s governance landscape.

“Together, let us make this maiden dialogue series a catalyst for reforms that uphold transparency, accountability, and integrity in public life,” she stated.

Mrs Addah said the year-long programme will combine both routine policy roundtables and virtual meetings, each focused on a high-risk sector.

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