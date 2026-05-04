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Agotime-Ziope BECE candidates receive encouragement and scholarship promise from MP

By Evans Attah Akangla
Education Agotime-Ziope BECE candidates receive encouragement and scholarship promise from MP
MON, 04 MAY 2026

The Member of Parliament for Agortime -Ziope Hon. Charles Agbeve and the District Chief Executive Hon. Alfred Eklu Odikro, earlier this morning visited BECE candidates across the district to encourage them ahead of the commencement of their examinations.

The delegation toured two examination centres; Agotime Senior High and Ziope Senior High where a total of 868 candidates from 35 schools are sitting for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination. During the visit, they urged the candidates to remain focused, confident, and committed to giving their best performance.

The officials emphasized the importance of academic integrity, advising the students to avoid all forms of examination malpractice and to rely on their own hard work and preparation. They also encouraged the candidates to stay calm and determined throughout the examination period.

As a motivational gesture, each candidate received a mathematical set along with packs of soft drinks and biscuits to support them during the exams. The MP and DCE said the items were meant to energize the students and boost their morale.

The MP also met with the newly posted District Director of Education for the Agotime-Ziope Directorate of the Ghana Education Service, Madam Rebecca Venya. He warmly welcomed her to the district and assured her of continuous support and collaboration to strengthen education delivery in the area.

The MP pledged a full educational scholarship for any candidate who obtains a single aggregate, describing it as a reward for excellence and hard work. He extended his best wishes to all candidates and urged them to make their families, schools, and the entire district proud.

Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region, CorrespondentPage: evans-attah-akangla

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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