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Approach your exams with confidence and integrity- Education Minister

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || contributor
Education Approach your exams with confidence and integrity- Education Minister
MON, 04 MAY 2026

The Minister for Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has encouraged the candidates in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to approach the examination with confidence and integrity while reiterating the government’s commitment to improving school infrastructure.

He added that the examination was a normal test of knowledge acquired over the past nine years.

Mr Iddrisu stated this on Monday during a tour in selected BECE centres in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Assembly of the Western North Region, including Boako M/A JHS, Asawinso Senior High School, and Boadi Senior High School.

The visit formed part of efforts to monitor the conduct of the examination outside Accra and assess the conditions under which candidates were writing their papers.

Mr Iddrisu explained that his tour was also to gain firsthand insight into the state of educational infrastructure and the learning environment of students, particularly in areas outside the national capital, expressing concern about the condition of some facilities being used as examination centres. He described them as not in the best shape and assured that the government would undertake the necessary renovations to improve them.

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