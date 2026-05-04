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Adentan Chief Imam wishes BECE candidates success

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Education Municipal Chief Imam of Adentan, Imam Mohammed Mutawakil Abubakari
MON, 04 MAY 2026
Municipal Chief Imam of Adentan, Imam Mohammed Mutawakil Abubakari

The Municipal Chief Imam of Adentan, Imam Mohammed Mutawakil Abubakari, has extended his best wishes to candidates sitting for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), urging them to remain calm and confident as they begin their exams.

In a goodwill message to the candidates, the Chief Imam commended them for their hard work and perseverance, describing the examination as a significant milestone in their academic journey.

He encouraged the students to stay composed, trust in their preparations, and give off their best during the examination period.

Imam Abubakari assured the candidates of the unwavering support of their parents, teachers, and the entire Adentan community, adding that they are not alone in this important phase of their lives.

He further offered prayers for the students, asking for divine guidance, good health, clarity of mind, and inner calm throughout the examination period.

“The whole nation stands with you,” he stated, urging the candidates to move forward with confidence and determination.

The BECE is a key national examination taken by junior high school students across the country as they transition to the next stage of their education.

Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

News ReporterPage: muhammed-faisal-mustapha

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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