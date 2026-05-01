Information service vans must not be used for unrelated purposes, offenders will face sanctions – ISD Director

The Volta Regional officer for the Information Services Department (ISD), Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Domi, has cautioned officers against the misuse of newly commissioned information vans, stressing that any officer found culpable will face sanctions.

He made the statement during the commissioning of three new communication vans for the region, describing the development as a significant step towards improving public education and information dissemination across communities.

The vehicles, according to the Volta Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu, are “not merely vans,” but mobile information centres designed to support public education campaigns, strengthen community engagement, and improve access to government policies and programmes.

According to the Minister, the introduction of the vans is expected to help bridge the information gap between government and citizens, while also combating misinformation and promoting national development initiatives, particularly at the grassroots level.

As part of efforts to ensure effective utilisation, the region has been divided into three operational zones, namely Central, Northern, and Southern clusters.

The van assigned to the Central Zone will be stationed in Ho and will serve districts including Ho, Ho West, Adaklu, Agotime-Ziope, Central Tongu, South Tongu, and North Tongu.

The Northern Zone van will operate from Kpando and cover Kpando, Hohoe, Afadzato South, South Dayi, and North Dayi, while the Southern Zone van will be based in Ketu South to serve Ketu South, Ketu North, Akatsi South, Akatsi North, Keta, and Anloga.

Mr. Domi explained that the newly acquired cinema vans are equipped with modern accessories aimed at enhancing the operations of the department across the region.

He disclosed that the package comes with ith nineteen desktop computers for both district and regional offices, a laptop for the regional office, and nineteen routers to improve internet connectivity across all districts and link them to the national office.

Despite the advanced features of the vans, Mr Domi cautioned strongly against their misuse, particularly for purposes outside their mandate.

He noted that the vans are specialised operational tools and must not be used for transporting unrelated items, a practice he said has been observed in some places, warning that any such misconduct will attract strict sanctions.

To further enhance the efficiency of the vans, the Regional Information Officer highlighted the need for additional logistical support, including proper electrical connections, high-quality laptops, video equipment for live broadcasts, and reliable power charging systems.

He therefore appealed to Municipal and District Assemblies and other stakeholders to support the acquisition of the needed equipment to ensure the vans are utilised to their full capacity.

In his remarks, Mr Domi described the commissioning as a major milestone in the operations of the Information Services Department in the Volta Region, noting that it reflects progress, commitment, and a shared vision to strengthen outreach.

“These tools are not just equipment—they are critical assets that will significantly improve our efficiency, communication, and service delivery,” he stated.

He explained that all user agencies would be responsible for the fuelling, servicing, and maintenance of the vans, with fees to be determined by management.

Mr. Domi also indicated that requests for the use of the vans must be made in advance, and allocations would be done on a first-come, first-served basis to ensure fairness and proper coordination.

Touching on maintenance, he stressed that the longevity of the vans depends on how well they are managed, describing them as expensive and special-purpose vehicles that must be handled with care.

He reiterated his warning that the vans must not be diverted for unrelated activities, insisting that management would not hesitate to sanction any officer who misuses them.

Mr. Domi expressed appreciation to the government and management for providing the vans, describing the intervention as timely and beneficial to the work of the department.

He also commended the Regional Minister for his continued interest in the welfare and operations of the Information Services Department.

He reaffirmed the department’s commitment to ensuring that the vans are used strictly for their intended purpose to serve communities effectively.

In his address, the Volta Regional Minister, Mr. James Gunu, said the commissioning of the vans marks an important step in ensuring that citizens across the region have access to accurate, timely, and relevant information.

He urged Municipal and District Assemblies, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, as well as other institutions, to take full advantage of the vans by collaborating with the Information Services Department to publicise government programmes and community initiatives.

The Minister further called on stakeholders to support the maintenance and sustainability of the vans, noting that they are valuable national assets that must be protected and properly managed.

He encouraged the Information Services Department to demonstrate professionalism, innovation, and dedication in the use of the vans to meet the expectations of the people.

Mr Gunu commended the government and all stakeholders whose efforts contributed to the acquisition of the vans, describing the initiative as a boost to public communication in the region.

He stressed the need for a collective effort to build an informed and engaged citizenry, adding that access to accurate information is key to development.

The Minister expressed confidence that the vans would help bring government communication closer to the people and improve participation in development processes.

He concluded by officially commissioning the three communication vans for operational use, urging all stakeholders to ensure that the investment delivers lasting benefits to the people of the Volta Region.