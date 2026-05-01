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Haruna Iddrisu Fan Club supports 1,842 BECE candidates with mathematical sets, pens

By Albert Futukpor
Education Haruna Iddrisu Fan Club supports 1,842 BECE candidates with mathematical sets, pens
FRI, 01 MAY 2026

Tamale, May 01 - Haruna Iddrisu Fan Club, a group linked to the Minister for Education, has presented mathematical sets, pens and other materials to 1,842 candidates, who will be writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) in the Tamale South Constituency.

The gesture was to support the candidates to give a good account of themselves during the examinations, which will begin on May 04, and end on May 11.

Mr Musah Sadik, President, Haruna Iddrisu Fan Club, who distributed the items to BECE candidates of Ibn Baaz Junior High School (JHS) at Kanshigu in the Constituency, said it formed part of efforts by Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for the Tamale South Constituency to support education in the constituency.

Mr Sadik said for over 11 years, the Haruna Iddrisu Fan Club had implemented a series of educational interventions aimed at supporting BECE candidates in the constituency for improved educational outcome.

He said “This year, we are supporting 1,842 candidates by providing mathematical sets and other items to enable them have an stress-free examination.”

He added that the Fan Club was also providing transportation support to candidates living farther away from their examinations’ centres especially those from Datoyili, Yendi Road, Salaga Road, and the Bamvim to ensure they were not hindered by distance or fares.

He was hopeful that the beneficiaries would excel in the examinations and aspire for higher levels of education.

Mr Sulemana Alhassan, Headmaster, Ibn Baaz JHS expressed gratitude to Mr Haruna Iddrisu and the Fan Club for the gesture describing it as timely and beneficial to the students.

He said the items would relieve teachers and parents of the burden of providing examinations’ materials for students.

Miss Rashida Dramani, a beneficiary, expressed appreciation to Mr Haruna Iddrisu and the Fan Club for supporting the candidates saying the items would help them write their examinations with ease.

She said “We are very grateful for these items. Our parents struggle to buy them but now we have received support to help us write our examinations successfully.”

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