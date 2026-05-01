Tomato glut hits Asante Akyem Agogo, farmers appeal for buyers

Tomato farmers in Asante Akyem Agogo, in the Ashanti Region, are appealing to Ghanaians to purchase tomatoes directly from their farms as they grapple with a seasonal glut.

According to the farmers, bumper harvests this season have led to an oversupply of fresh tomatoes, with large quantities at risk of going waste due to limited access to markets and lack of storage facilities.

“We have so many tomatoes right now, but buyers are not coming,” one farmer said. “Instead of letting them rot on the farms, we are calling on the public, market women, and processors to come directly to Agogo and buy at farmgate prices.”

The farmers in an interview with OTEC News on Thursday April 30, 2026 say selling directly to consumers will help reduce post-harvest losses, cut out middlemen, and offer buyers fresh produce at cheaper rates.

Asante Akyem Agogo is one of Ghana’s major tomato-growing hubs, producing thousands of crates each season for markets across the country.

However, farmers warn that without urgent market interventions, they could lose millions of cedis in revenue this season as they struggle to find buyers.

They are urging the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, private processors, and the general public to step in and help absorb the excess supply.