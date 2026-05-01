ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 01 May 2026 Regional News

Tomato glut hits Asante Akyem Agogo, farmers appeal for buyers

By Otec FM
Tomato glut hits Asante Akyem Agogo, farmers appeal for buyers

Tomato farmers in Asante Akyem Agogo, in the Ashanti Region, are appealing to Ghanaians to purchase tomatoes directly from their farms as they grapple with a seasonal glut.

According to the farmers, bumper harvests this season have led to an oversupply of fresh tomatoes, with large quantities at risk of going waste due to limited access to markets and lack of storage facilities.

“We have so many tomatoes right now, but buyers are not coming,” one farmer said. “Instead of letting them rot on the farms, we are calling on the public, market women, and processors to come directly to Agogo and buy at farmgate prices.”

The farmers in an interview with OTEC News on Thursday April 30, 2026 say selling directly to consumers will help reduce post-harvest losses, cut out middlemen, and offer buyers fresh produce at cheaper rates.

Asante Akyem Agogo is one of Ghana’s major tomato-growing hubs, producing thousands of crates each season for markets across the country.

However, farmers warn that without urgent market interventions, they could lose millions of cedis in revenue this season as they struggle to find buyers.

They are urging the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, private processors, and the general public to step in and help absorb the excess supply.

Otec FM
Otec FM

News ContributorPage: otec-fm

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Majority commends BoG as Ghana’s international reserves hit $14.5bn Majority commends BoG as Ghana’s international reserves hit $14.5bn

11 minutes ago

GIS intercepts suspected irregular migrants atAsikumacheckpoint GIS intercepts suspected irregular migrants at Asikuma checkpoint

11 minutes ago

Ayekoo Mahama — Eastern Nzema Traditional Council applauds revocation of Adamus Resources Mining leases 'Ayekoo Mahama' — Eastern Nzema Traditional Council applauds revocation of Adam...

11 minutes ago

Government Statistician Alhassan Iddrisu Inflation drops to 14.6% in 2025 but food prices still high

11 minutes ago

Hanan Abdul Wahab Aludiba, Chief Executive Officer of the National Buffer Stock Company High Court rejects prosecution bid to replace witness statements in former Buffe...

1 hour ago

Volta Region signs contracts for 24-Hour economy market project across 18 assemblies Volta Region signs contracts for 24-Hour economy market project across 18 assemb...

1 hour ago

Tomato glut hits Asante Akyem Agogo, farmers appeal for buyers Tomato glut hits Asante Akyem Agogo, farmers appeal for buyers

5 hours ago

Assemblyman raises alarm over alleged illegal ECG charges in Ho Assemblyman raises alarm over alleged illegal ECG charges in Ho

5 hours ago

GIS defends Asikuma–Sogakope checkpoints, cites security and border management GIS defends Asikuma–Sogakope checkpoints, cites security and border management

5 hours ago

Dr. Zenator Rawlings elected 2nd Vice President of Pan African Parliament Dr. Zenator Rawlings elected 2nd Vice President of Pan African Parliament

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line