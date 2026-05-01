Police foil robbery attempt in Buipe, arrest suspects

The Ghana Police Service has foiled an attempted robbery at Buipe in the Savannah Region and arrested two suspects following a series of intelligence-led operations.

Police said the incident began on April 26, 2026, when a patrol team on duty along the Yapei Tamale road encountered three armed men who opened fire on an armoured police vehicle. The officers returned fire, forcing the suspects to flee into a bus. A locally manufactured firearm and an empty cartridge were retrieved from the scene.

Further operations led to the arrest of Osman Abdulai, also known as “Landan,” and Umar Seidu in Tamale on April 27, 2026. During interrogation, the suspects admitted they had planned to carry out a robbery at Yapei but abandoned the plan after being involved in a motor accident.

Police said the suspects also confessed to attacking the patrol team and identified their accomplices as Babuga, Kilor and Malami.

The suspects later guided police to a location along the Yapei Salaga road, where a single-barreled shotgun with a shortened barrel and five rounds of ammunition were recovered.

In a follow-up operation on April 29, 2026, police acted on intelligence from Osman Abdulai to track the remaining suspects to Buipe. At a guest house, two individuals were located. One of them, identified as Babuga, reportedly attacked officers with a machete and was shot during the confrontation.

Both suspects sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the Buipe District Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival. Their bodies have since been deposited at St Ann's Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Police say efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects and dismantle the robbery network.

The Service has assured the public of its commitment to tackling crime and urged anyone with information to report to the nearest police station or call the toll free number 18555.