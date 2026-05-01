Tafo market crowned winners as GNFS holds 3rd inter-market fire safety quiz finale in Ashanti Region

The Ghana National Fire Service, GNFS, in the Ashanti Region has successfully held the grand finale of its Inter-Market Fire Safety Quiz Competition.

The competition, which featured its third edition, is aimed at reducing market fires in the region.

The event, which took place on Thursday, May 30, 2026, brought together four major markets — Tafo Market, Kejetia Market, Bantama Market, and Manhyia Market — to compete in fire safety knowledge and awareness.

The competition forms part of efforts by the Fire Service to educate traders and the general public on fire prevention and emergency response.

Speaking at the event, the Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, Peter Tetteh, explained that the initiative is designed to equip market women and men with practical knowledge to protect their lives and property from fire outbreaks.

“Markets remain high-risk zones for fire outbreaks. This quiz is one of our strategies to ensure traders understand basic fire safety, know what to do during emergencies, and help prevent disasters before they happen,” Commander Tetteh said.

At the end of the competition, Tafo Market emerged as the overall winner, beating Kejetia Market, Bantama Market, and Manhyia Market in a keenly contested final.

The Fire Service commended all participating markets and encouraged them to continue practicing fire safety measures in their daily activities.