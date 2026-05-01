KNUST gets 50 laptops to boost digital equity, empower women in STEM

Stanbic Bank Ghana has donated 50 brand new laptops to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, with a pledge to improve digital equity in Ghana.

With this donation, the bank aims to bridge the gender gap in the digital education space, as 40 of the laptops will be given to brilliant but needy female students pursuing STEM programs.

The donation supports KNUST’s “Support One Student With One Laptop” (SONSOL) initiative, introduced by Vice Chancellor Professor Rita Akosua Dickson.

Since the inception of the SONSOL project, Stanbic Bank has donated 400 high-end laptops, directly supporting students in advancing their academic pursuits.

A team from Stanbic Bank, led by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kwamena Asomaning , presented the laptops to KNUST on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

“As the digital economy continues to expand, equitable access to technology enables individuals to pursue education and skills development, secure employment, and engage meaningfully in civic life,” Mr. Asomaning said.

He reiterated the bank’s commitment to supporting women in STEM with technical and material support to bolster their confidence.

Receiving the laptops, KNUST Vice Chancellor Professor Rita Akosua Dickson commended Stanbic Bank for its continued support.

“For years, Stanbic Bank has been here with KNUST, providing immense help to brilliant but needy students under the SONSOL project,” she said.

“Their timely interventions have shaped the lives of hundreds of students who would have been worse off without the support.”

She emphasized that KNUST will always be grateful to Stanbic Bank for the strong partnership and assured that the university will ensure the benefits are mutual.

She added that the laptops will be handed over to the beneficiaries at a mini durbar on campus for transparency.