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PSG blow as Hakimi ruled out of Champions League semi-final return

By RFI
Sports News Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP
THU, 30 APR 2026
© Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi will miss the Champions League semi-final second leg at Bayern Munich next week due to a thigh injury, the European champions said on Wednesday.

PSG travel to Munich for the return leg on 6 May leading in the tie 5-4, but the loss of Hakimi is a significant blow for Luis Enrique.

Hakimi played through visible discomfort in the closing minutes of Tuesday's first leg, as PSG could not make any more substitutions.

Luis Enrique predicts more thrills in return leg after PSG beat Bayern in classic

"Hakimi will be out for out of action for the next few weeks," PSG said after confirming Hakimi had sustained an injury to his right thigh.

Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, 20, is a likely replacement at right-back in the absence of Hakimi, who finished sixth in last year's Ballon d'Or voting. It also raises questions over his availability for Morocco at the World Cup.

Second-choice goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier will miss PSG's trip to Germany as well due to injury.

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