Manhyia Palace Shines as Otumfuo Honors Ghana's Leaders Akufo-Addo Celebrated for Peace and Chieftaincy Resolution

A Night of Gold, Grace, and Gratitude

The Manhyia Palace was transformed into a beacon of national unity and diplomatic excellence on Friday, April 24, 2026, as the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, marked his 27th enstoolment anniversary by honoring present and past national leaders who have been instrumental in fostering peace.

Held under the theme "Advancing Peace and Sustainable Economic Development Through Royal Vision," the event drew a distinguished assembly of political leaders, diplomats, and captains of industry to the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall. It was an evening that placed the full weight of Asante royal prestige behind a simple but profound message: peace is Ghana's greatest national achievement, and those who have worked for it deserve recognition in gold.

The Gold Coin A Symbol Forged in Tradition and Honor

The centerpiece of the evening was the presentation of commemorative gold coins minted in pure 24-karat gold and authorized by the Bank of Ghana to leaders whose service to Ghana Otumfuo considered worthy of the highest royal recognition.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II honored current and former Ghanaian leaders with commemorative gold coins at the gala marking his 27th anniversary on the throne, in recognition of their roles in promoting peace and national stability.

The list of recipients includes President John Dramani Mahama, former Presidents

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Agyekum Kufuor, former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Sir Sam Jonah, Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital, Alex Dadey of KGL Group, former Minister of Energy Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and Ms Ayorkor Botchwey.

President Mahama: First Among Equals

President John Dramani Mahama was the first recipient of the gold coin. The citation read: "His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, you are a leader who understands that governance is strengthened through a profound partnership between constitutional authority and traditional institutions."

On receiving the gold coin, President Mahama noted that Otumfuo had helped in securing the 2016 IMF bailout, which turned Ghana's economy around. He had also made a profound earlier statement when Otumfuo presented his Bawku mediation report: "Otumfuo has shown that he does not belong to Ashanti alone. He is a national asset."

Former President Akufo-Addo: Honored for Peace in Dagbon and Beyond

The honor bestowed on former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo carried particular historical resonance. Former President Nana Akufo-Addo was recognized for his role in resolving long-standing chieftaincy and land disputes a legacy that defined much of his engagement with Otumfuo during his years in power.

On receiving the gold coin, former President Akufo-Addo stated that it is appropriate that Otumfuo has been honored on the continental and international levels and also by the minting of the coin in his honor. He thanked Otumfuo for helping to achieve lasting peace in Dagbon during his tenure as President, as well as for the other support the Asantehene offered his government to advance the development of the country.

The Dagbon peace resolution was the jewel in the crown of their partnership. The peace initiative in Dagbon had travelled through the tenure of three Ghanaian presidents starting with President John Kufuor, through Presidents John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama and finally secured its resolution under the first government of President Akufo-Addo.

Jesse Agyepong, lead consultant and general manager for E ON 3 Group, noted that Otumfuo's pursuit and love for peace go beyond the Dagbon issue, including the settlement of stool and chieftaincy disputes in Asanteman, and the facilitation and mediation of difficult political transitions.

Former President Kufuor: The Man Who Laid the Foundation

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, when receiving the gold coin, recalled that Otumfuo had facilitated Ghana's HIPC exit a development that led to the cancellation of Ghana's external debts totaling $4 billion. This tribute captured a less-remembered dimension of the Asantehene's contribution not just as a peacemaker between warring factions, but as a diplomat who opened doors for Ghana's economic redemption.

Otumfuo: The "King Solomon" of Ghana

The evening was as much a celebration of the Asantehene himself as of his honorees. Otumfuo has successfully mediated numerous stool and chieftaincy disputes across Asanteman, many of which had remained unresolved for years. The Effiduase stool dispute had lasted 23 years before being resolved after seven sittings under his mediation. The Tepa stool dispute, which had lingered for 13 years, was resolved in five sittings, while the Adonten stool dispute, also spanning 13 years, was settled after eleven sittings. Other chieftaincy disputes resolved include Tafo, Bechem, Bekwai, Kokofu, Agona, and Kumawu. These achievements, along with numerous land disputes resolved and the widely acclaimed Otumfuo Education Fund, earned him the title "King Solomon."

Otumfuo also served as sole mediator in the Bawku chieftaincy conflict, holding numerous mediation sessions with the feuding parties at Manhyia Palace before submitting his report to President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House on December 16, 2025.

Statesmanship Over Partisanship

The significance of the evening was not lost on observers. In honoring both the current President Mahama and his predecessor Akufo-Addo leaders of rival political traditions Otumfuo sent a powerful signal about the role of traditional authority in Ghana's democratic life. The Diaspora Affairs Office emphasized that the gala was more than a celebration of longevity on the throne; it was a testament to a "Royal Vision" that bridges the gap between traditional authority and modern economic sustainability.

Over nearly three decades, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has earned widespread respect for his quiet but impactful mediation in some of Ghana's most sensitive disputes, positioning him as a unifying figure both nationally and internationally.

On the evening of April 24, 2026, the Golden Stool did not just honor Ghana's leaders it reminded the nation of what leadership, at its finest, is meant to look like.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

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