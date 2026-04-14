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Health Minister explains how free primary healthcare will be rolled out in 150 districts

  Tue, 14 Apr 2026
Health Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh
TUE, 14 APR 2026
Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The government is set to roll out its flagship Free Primary Healthcare programme on Wednesday, April 15, in a major push to expand access to essential health services across Ghana.

The initiative will begin in 150 underserved districts, with officials indicating that its impact should start to be felt within two months of implementation.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series, the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, explained that the programme is designed to eliminate financial barriers to basic healthcare while strengthening prevention, early detection and treatment at the community level.

As part of the first phase, health equipment will be distributed to all participating districts, alongside the establishment of more than 350 container-based service points in high traffic areas such as markets and lorry parks.

Community engagement will be central to the rollout, with town hall meetings planned and trained volunteers deployed to support existing health workers.

Under the programme, services will extend beyond traditional health facilities, with outreach efforts targeting homes, schools, churches and workplaces to provide screening, health education and basic care.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service, forms part of broader efforts to advance universal health coverage in the country.

Officials say the programme will ensure that a defined package of essential services is delivered free at the point of care, from CHPS compounds to polyclinics, improving access and enabling early detection of diseases.

It is also expected to strengthen referral systems, close gaps in service delivery and improve overall health outcomes.

As part of the rollout, additional health posts are being introduced to expand coverage, particularly in hard to reach communities, with nationwide implementation expected by 2027.

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