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Mon, 13 Apr 2026 Health

Health Minister takes tun at Government Accountability Series tomorrow

  Mon, 13 Apr 2026
Health Minister takes tun at Government Accountability Series tomorrow

The Presidency Communications Office has announced a new edition of the Government Accountability Series, with Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh set to feature.

The upcoming session will focus on the Free Primary Healthcare Programme, highlighting key developments and government efforts in the sector.

According to details captured on the official flyer, the event is scheduled for 11 AM on Monday, April 13, 2025.

The initiative forms part of the Presidency’s broader efforts to deepen public engagement and provide updates on government policies and programmes.

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