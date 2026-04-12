Speaker Alban Bagbin blames Akufo-Addo for delay of anti-LGBTQ+ bill

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has attributed the delay in passing the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill to the refusal of the former president, Akufo-Addo to assent to the legislation.

Speaking at the Kasoa Traditional Leaders and Stakeholders Forum, Bagbin explained that although the bill was approved by the previous Parliament, it could not become law without presidential assent. He noted that the situation effectively stalled the process until the tenure of that Parliament ended, requiring the current House to restart consideration of the bill.

According to the Speaker, the setback was procedural rather than a reflection of Parliament’s commitment to the legislation. He emphasized that lawmakers had fulfilled their constitutional role by debating and passing the bill, but the final step remained incomplete.

Bagbin further indicated that the current Parliament is determined to revisit the bill and ensure its passage. He expressed confidence that the present composition of the House provides a stronger footing to advance the legislation when it is reintroduced.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill has sparked intense national discussion since its introduction, drawing both strong backing and criticism from various groups. Proponents argue it reflects societal values and norms, while opponents have raised concerns about its potential impact on individual rights.

With Parliament expected to reconvene soon, the Speaker’s comments signal renewed efforts to move the bill forward, setting the stage for another round of debate on one of the country’s most contentious legislative proposals.