The World Is Coming To An End, A Baby Was Born With Teeth Already In His Mouth”: Medical Science’s Response To Ethnoreligious Understanding Of Natal Teeth

Recently, I watched on with concern when a group of people discussed, with great apprehension, the phenomenon of babies with teeth erupted into their mouth at birth (natal teeth). I had to intervene by educating them.

On the one hand, the issue they raised reveals that traditional knowledge system provides us with preliminary ideas about happenings that has scientific explanations. For the case in discussion, people are generally aware that, under normal circumstances, the teeth erupt into the mouth some months after birth and that the gum is supposed to be edentulous (without teeth) at birth. On the other hand, the system diverges into supernatural explanations for when there is a departure from the usual happening of teeth emerging into the mouths later after birth. There are other traditional beliefs associated with the teeth in various cultures across the world.

This body of knowledge emanates from the worldview of certain ethno-religious groups. The presence of Natal teeth has been given a number of mystic explanation. It is seen as a bad omen, and an eschatological sign. Others link it to witchcraft. Such babies are even seen as demons and a curse to their families. These are folklores that reveal the extent to which traditional knowledge system can go. There is the need to appeal to medical science to bring clarity to these occurrences to shape traditional thought and practice concerning natal teeth.

The development of the teeth starts in-utero (when the fetus is still in the womb). When the baby is born, they continue to development in the jaw bone until they emerge in the mouth in due time. There are two sets of teeth one can have in his or life time: the primary (baby) teeth and secondary (adult) teeth. The primary teeth which are twenty in number appear in the mouth from six months to age three. There may be slight variations in these timelines. From age six, the primary teeth begin to fall out and the secondary teeth, which are normally thirty-two in number, begin to emerge into the mouth. From ages six to twelve, there is a combination of both primary and secondary teeth in the mouth (mixed dentition). By age thirteen or sometimes twelve, all the primary falls off and all the permanent teeth, except the wisdom teeth, are present into the mouth.

As indicated earlier, the presence of teeth in the mouth at birth departs from the usual. That phenomenon is called natal teeth. It could also happen that teeth can erupt into within the first thirty days of birth. When this occurs it is called neonatal teeth. This is also not usual. Meanwhile, natal teeth occur more often than neonatal teeth. Standing alone, the occurrence of natal teeth is also not common. Consequently, when it occurs it generates a lot of anxiety in people and provokes paranormal ideas in some cultures.

Natal teeth is a medical condition and not a supernatural one. Compared to a “normal” newborn baby, the natal teeth may more like be seen in newborns with certain health conditions including Ellis-van Creveld syndrome, Hallermann-Streiff syndrome, Sotos syndrome and those with pachyonychia congenital. These are medical conditions that demonstrate a combination of several medical signs and symptoms, including natal teeth, sometimes. I must indicate strongly that the presence of natal teeth does not necessarily mean that the newborn baby has any of the above mentioned health conditions, as they also occur in babies without such medical conditions.

All natal teeth cases must be sent to a medical professional or pediatric dentist for assessment. Clinically, natal teeth are sometimes mobile (shaky) because they do not have well-developed roots (a supporting structure of the teeth), There is the danger of the baby inhaling the teeth into his or her airway leading to asphyxiation. It can also happen that the natal teeth will interrupt breast-feeding and also injure or cause ulceration of the tongue; a condition called Riga-Fede disease.

If the above are the clinical presentation of natal teeth, then, the natal teeth may be taken out by the relevant health professional. If they are strong enough and do not impinge on the feeding significantly, they can be kept in the mouth until they naturally exfoliate. The enamel of strong natal teeth may also be shaped or contoured where indicated; a procedure called enameloplasty; done to smoothen the natal teeth to reduce discomfort during breastfeeding of the baby.

Natal teeth are not enigmatic. They do not have any spiritual or eschatological significance. Ethnoreligious groups that still hold onto such beliefs must rethink their concept of natal teeth in the wake of advancement in medical sciences.