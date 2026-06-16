Spiritualist reveals how some pastors go for powers to fill their churches and destroy other churches

A Kumasi-based spiritualist, Komfo Abronye, has alleged that a number of pastors visit him in search of spiritual assistance to expand their churches and strengthen their influence over congregants.

Speaking on Angel FM in Kumasi, he claimed that several religious leaders approach him seeking what they describe as a “third eye” to enhance their spiritual insight and effectiveness in ministry.

“Lots of them come to me. They come for what they call a third eye,” he alleged.

According to Komfo Abronye, some pastors also seek his services in the hope of attracting more worshippers to their churches.

“Some also come so that I can help them get many church members,” he claimed.

The spiritualist further alleged that competition among certain church leaders has prompted some of them to pursue spiritual means of weakening their rivals.

“Others also bring people they are at loggerheads with so that they can destroy the other person’s church,” he stated.

He claimed that such individuals seek assistance aimed at diminishing the influence of competing pastors and disrupting the growth of their ministries.

“They want the person to be unable to continue the work of keeping the church alive,” he alleged.

Komfo Abronye did not provide evidence to support his claims or identify any of the pastors he alleged had sought his services. The allegations have also not been independently verified.