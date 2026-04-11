UG launches probe into alleged assault by security officer

The University of Ghana has launched an investigation into an alleged assault involving one of its security officers after a video of the incident surfaced online.

The footage, which has since circulated widely on social media, shows a member of the university’s Safety and Security Services Directorate reportedly engaging in a physical altercation with a young man.

In a statement issued on Saturday, April 11, and signed by its Public Affairs Directorate, the university said preliminary details indicate that the victim is not a student but was allegedly apprehended by the officer on suspicion of theft prior to the incident.

The university stressed its commitment to discipline and accountability.

They noted that "as an institution that upholds a zero-tolerance policy towards violence, Management has initiated a full-scale investigation into the incident.”

The statement further assured the public that appropriate sanctions would be applied if the officer is found guilty, in line with the institution’s code of conduct and Ghanaian law.